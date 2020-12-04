At least 715 cases of COVID-19 have been reported at Lancaster County schools so far into the 2020-21 school year.

The cases come from 16 school districts, plus a brick-and-mortar charter school in Lancaster city and the county's career and technology center.

And that might not be all.

With the Pennsylvania Department of Health not tracking COVID-19 cases in schools, it's up to each district to notify the community of a positive test from someone inside its schools.

Reporting methods differ wildly from district to district.

Some schools have posted a letter online after discovering each positive test.

Conestoga Valley, Elizabethtown Area, Ephrata Area, Hempfield, Manheim Township, Manheim Central, Penn Manor and School District of Lancaster each recently added a "COVID-19 dashboard" showing the number of cases at each of its schools, but even they have their limitations.

Some districts have published little to nothing online.

With each case comes contact tracing, cleaning and sanitizing buildings and, in some cases, school closures.

Below is a list of known school districts and individual schools that have reported at least one case of COVID-19.

Notes: These are cumulative cases; many are no longer active.

Last updated Dec. 4.

List follows graphics.

TOTAL: 715.

Cocalico: 31 — 14 at Cocalico High School, eight at Reamstown Elementary School, five at Cocalico Middle School, four at Denver Elementary School and one at Adamstown Elementary School.

Columbia Borough: Two.

Conestoga Valley: 94 — 42 at Conestoga Valley High School (10 new), 16 at Fritz Elementary School (five new), 12 at Leola Elementary School (two new), 11 at Huesken Middle School (four new), six at Smoketown Elementary School (three new) and four at Brownstown Elementary School. Four have been reported at the district's support buildings (three new).

Donegal: 27 — nine at Donegal Intermediate School, eight at Donegal High School, seven at Donegal Junior High School and three at Donegal Primary School.

Eastern Lancaster County: 17 between Blue Ball Elementary School, Brecknock Elementary School, Garden Spot High School and Garden Spot Middle School.

Elizabethtown Area: 69 — 26 at Elizabethtown Area High School (eight new), 17 at Elizabethtown Area Middle School (four new), 11 at Bear Creek School (five new), six at East High Street Elementary School (two new), five at Rheems Elementary School (two new) and two at Mill Rhoad Elementary School (one new). Two additional cases have been reported districtwide (new).

Ephrata Area: 33 (two new).

Hempfield: 50 (12 new) — 21 to 25 at Hempfield High School, and zero to five each at Centerville Elementary School, Centerville Middle School, East Petersburg Elementary School, Farmdale Elementary School, Landisville Intermediate Center, Landisville Middle School, Landisville Primary Center, Mountville Elementary School and Rohrerstown Elementary School.

La Academia Partnership Charter School: One.

Lampeter-Strasburg: 19 — 10 at Lampeter-Strasburg High School (two new), six at Martin Meylin Middle School, two at Lampeter Elementary School (one new) and one at Hans Herr Elementary School (new).

Lancaster County Career & Technology Center: Five.

Manheim Central: 19 — six each at Manheim Central High School and Manheim Central Middle School, five at Doe Run Elementary School and two at Baron Elementary School.

Manheim Township: 103 — 41 at Manheim Township High School (seven new), 16 at Manheim Township Middle School (two new), nine each at Landis Run Intermediate School (one new) and Reidenbaugh Elementary School (two new), six at Schaeffer Elementary School (three new), three at Nitrauer Elementary School (one new) and one each at Bucher Elementary School (new) and Neff Elementary School. Thirteen have been reported among remote learners (four new), and four have been reported among nonteaching staff (two new).

Penn Manor: 74 — 32 at Penn Manor High School (five new); 12 at Hambright Elementary School (four new); 10 at Central Manor Elementary School (three new); four each at Eshleman Elementary School (one new) and Letort Elementary School (one new); three each at Martic Elementary School and Marticville Middle School (two new); two each at Conestoga Elementary School, Manor Middle School and Pequea Elementary School (new).

Pequea Valley: 25 — eight at Pequea Valley High School (three new), five each at Pequea Valley Intermediate School and Salisbury Elementary School (two new), and two at Paradise Elementary School. Four additional cases were reported within the district, but no school was identified (two new). Another case was identified as someone attending Pequea Valley High School and Pequea Valley Intermediate School.

School District of Lancaster: 49 — Seven at J.P. McCaskey High School; four each at Carter & MacRae Elementary School and Wickersham Elementary School; three each at Buchanan Elementary School, Burrowes Elementary School, Fulton Elementary School, Lincoln Middle School, McCaskey East High School, Price Elementary School, Washington Elementary School and Wharton Elementary School; two at Wheatland Middle School; and one each at King Elementary School and Phoenix Academy. Three cases have been reported at the Carter & MacRae administrative offices, two have been reported at Cyber Pathways @ Rockland, and one has been reported in the McCaskey East information technology department.

Solanco: 23 — seven at Bart-Colerain Elementary School; four each at Clermont Elementary School, Solanco High School (one new) and Swift Middle School (four new); and two each at Providence Elementary School and Quarryville Elementary School (one new).

Warwick: 74 — 39 at Warwick High School (seven new); 10 at Warwick Middle School (one new); seven at John Beck Elementary School (one new); and six each at John R. Bonfield Elementary School, Kissel Hill Elementary School and Lititz Elementary School (two new). One additional case was reported within the district, but no school was identified.