At least five dozen cases of COVID-19 have been reported at Lancaster County schools about a month into the 2020-21 school year.

The cases come from 13 school districts, plus a brick-and-mortar charter school in Lancaster city.

And that might not be all.

With the Pennsylvania Department of Health not tracking COVID-19 cases in schools, it's up to each district to notify the community of a positive test from someone inside its schools.

Reporting methods differ wildly from district to district. Conestoga Valley, for example, has posted a letter on its website after each of its six cases were discovered. Hempfield, meanwhile, is publishing daily a simple "yes" or "no" as to whether it conducted contact tracing that day. Some districts haven't published anything.

Among the districts reporting publicly, none have specified whether the positive tests came from a student or a staff member.

With each case comes contact tracing, cleaning and sanitizing buildings and, in some cases, school closures.

Five schools — Conestoga Valley High School, Donegal Intermediate School, East High Street Elementary School, Pequea Valley High School and Pequea Valley Intermediate School — have temporarily closed this fall because of a spread inside the buildings.

Below is a list of school districts, plus a charter school, that have reported at least one case of COVID-19.

Last updated Oct. 9.

Conestoga Valley: Nine — seven at Conestoga Valley High School, one at Brownstown Elementary school and one at Gerald G. Huesken Middle School.

Donegal: Four — three at Donegal Intermediate School and one at Donegal Primary School.

Eastern Lancaster County: One at Garden Spot High School.

Elizabethtown Area: Six — two each at Elizabethtown Area High School and East High Street Elementary School, and one each at Elizabethtown Area Middle School and Bear Creek Elementary School.

Ephrata Area: One at Ephrata High School.

Hempfield: Nine.

La Academia Partnership Charter School: One.

Lampeter-Strasburg: Four — three at the Lampeter-Strasburg High School and one at Martin Meylin Middle School.

Manheim Central: Two — one each at Doe Run Elementary School and Manheim Central Middle School.

Manheim Township: Two — one each at Manheim Township Middle School and Reidenbaugh Elementary School.

Penn Manor: Six — four at Penn Manor High School and one each at Marticville Middle School and Central Manor Elementary School.

Pequea Valley: Five.

School District of Lancaster: Four.

Warwick: Six — two at Warwick Middle School, and one each at John Beck Elementary School, Kissel Hill Elementary School, Lititz Elementary School and Warwick High School.