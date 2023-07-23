At least 28 hazardous materials moved by train through Lancaster County in 2021, the most recent year for which that data is available in county officials’ commodity reports.
The U.S. Department of Transportation defines hazardous material as "any materials that, because of quantity, concentration, or physical or chemical characteristics, pose a significant present or potential hazard to human health and safety, or to the environment, if released.
TOXIC TRAINS IN LANCASTER COUNTY: FULL COVERAGE
- Toxic trains: Real-time hazmat info hard to get, even for Lancaster County's first responders
- Hazardous material on Lancaster County trains: How we got the information
- Who responds? When do you evacuate? A look at Lancaster County's Hazardous Rail Transit Plan
- What railroads operate in Lancaster County? [list]
- We sought railroad hazmat records from 12 central Pa. counties; only 3 provided detailed lists
- What trains carry through Lancaster County [photos]
Here is an alphabetical list of the hazardous materials included in the county’s report:
Acrylic Acid, Stabilized
Common use: Production of plastics
Risk: Skin irritation, eye irritation
Alcohol, NOS (not otherwise specified)
Common uses: Can have multiple uses, including as an additive or solvent.
Risk: Flammable
Ammonium Nitrate
Common uses: In the making of fertilizer. In the making of explosives
Risk: Can intensify fires. Toxic inhalation risk
Anhydrous Ammonia
Common uses: In the making of fertilizer. Also, commonly used to make other compounds react with other things such as cleaning agents.
Risk: Toxic inhalation risk
Carbon Dioxide
Common Use: Solid Dry Ice, liquid or gas
Risk: Asphyxiation
Chlorine
Common Use: Water treatment for disinfection
Risk: Toxic inhalation risk
Combustible Liquids, NOS (not otherwise specified)
Common Use: N/A. This could be any type of combustible liquid that does not fall under another classification.
Risk: Flammable
Ethanol
Common Use: Additive to gasoline, solvent for many chemicals.
Risk: Flammable
Ethylene Oxide
Common Use: Production of plastics. Common starting material for other chemicals
Risk: Highly reactive. Inhalation risk-can cause cancer by reacting with DNA in body.
Flammable Liquid, NOS (not otherwise specified)
Common Use: N/A. This could be any type of combustible liquid that does not fall under another classification.
Risk: Flammable.
Hydrochloric Acid
Common Use: Muriatic Acid. Pickling of steel.
Risk: Corrosive-chemical burn. Can give off toxic fumes.
Hypochlorite Solution
Common Use: Bleach. Cleaning and disinfecting
Risk: Skin irritation
Isobutane
Common Use: Solvent. Starting material for other chemicals.
Risk: Boiling Liquid Expanding Vapor Explosion
LP Gas (Liquid Petroleum Gas)
Common Use: Cooking, heating
Risk: Boiling Liquid Expanding Vapor Explosion
Methanol
Common Use: Additive to gasoline
Risk: Flammable
Methyl Methacrylate
Common Use: Production of plastics
Risk: Skin Irritant
Pentane
Common Use: Blowing agents in manufacture of polystyrene
Risk: Fire
Petroleum Crude Oil
Common Use: Fuel
Risk: Flammable. Also, if spilled especially into water source it is non soluble.
Phosphoric Acid
Common Use: Making of fertilizer and making additives in detergents.
Risk: Chemical burn
Potassium Hydroxide Solution
Common Use: Making of other chemicals.
Risk: Chemical burn
Propane
Common Use: Barbeque grills, powers some vehicles
Risk: Flammable. Fire. Boiling Liquid Expanding Vapor Explosion
Propylene
Common Use: Production of Plastics
Risk: Flammable
Sodium Chlorate
Common Uses: Bleaching paper. Water treatment
Risk: Irritant. Oxidizer-may cause fire or explosion.
Sodium Hydroxide Solution
Common Uses: Making of soaps. Drain cleaner, used in many reactions
Risk: Corrosive-can cause skin burns or irritation
Styrene
Common Use: Raw material for polystyrene, a type of plastic. Used in the production of plastics.
Risk: Flammable. Irritant
Sulfur, Molten
Common Use: Production of plastics. Making Sulfuric Acid, detergents and fertilizers.
Risk: Inhalation risk. Irritant
Sulfuric Acid
Common use: Commodity chemical or commonly used chemical for multiple applications, making fertilizers.
Risk: Irritant, chemical burns.
Vinyl Chloride
Common Use: Production of plastics
Risk: Carcinogen and Explosion hazard