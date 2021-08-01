Multiple people were injured during an unspecified police incident at Spooky Nook Sports on Sunday afternoon, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

Emergency units, including numerous firefighters and at least three medics, were called to the sports complex at 75 Champ Boulevard in East Hempfield Township at 2:26 p.m., the supervisor said.

The supervisor said at least two people were injured, though he could not release any additional information regarding the incident.

Two people were injured after they were trampled by others, according to dispatch reports.

