Multiple people were injured at Spooky Nook Sports on Sunday afternoon after a fight prompted a mass exodus of players and spectators from the building and caused several people to be trampled, according to Diane Garber, an official with the East Hempfield Township Police Department.

Emergency units, including numerous firefighters and at least a dozen medics, were called to the sports complex at 75 Champ Boulevard in East Hempfield Township at 2:26 p.m., a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications said.

Garber said officers were initially dispatched to the sports complex for a report of shots fired, but there is currently no evidence of a handgun being fired and no gunshot injuries have been reported.

Police believe some sort of fight prompted a mass exodus of players and spectators, which caused numerous people to be trampled, Garber said.

Reese Vanscoten, a 17-year-old Spooky Nook employee, didn’t see the initial incident, but did see a mass of people running off the complex’s basketball court.

“I just heard someone yell ‘run’ and everyone was screaming,” he said. “There were hundreds of people running full speed straight at me.”

Vanscoten ducked inside a nearby kitchen where he hid for about 20 minutes with several other employees. Vanscoten was unsure exactly what had happened, but an employee’s walkie talkie warned them of a potential active shooter and reports of gunfire.

“It was scary for me,” he said.

Footage of Spooky Nook alleged shooting pic.twitter.com/CB0UGusQz7 — Micah Cochran (@MicahCo49072380) August 1, 2021

Two people were injured after they were trampled by others, according to initial dispatch reports. Garber didn't have an exact number of injuries yet, but she said it is less than a dozen people and all of the injuries are non-life threatening.

Police shut down part of Spooky Nook Road outside the sports complex. The public is being urged to avoid the area.

Investigators continue to process and sweep the building, Garber said.

This story will be updated.