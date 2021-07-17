Heavy storms caused a tree to fall down through the roof of a Millersville home Saturday afternoon, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The tree crashed through the roof of a single family home that had been converted into an apartment building in the first block of West Frederick Street at 2:57 p.m., the supervisor said. Residents inside were able to safely evacuate the building without injury.

The Red Cross was called in to assist at least two adults who were displaced by the storm damage, according to dispatch reports.