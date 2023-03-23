Fifteen engineering and architectural firms showed up Wednesday for a preliminary meeting regarding the county’s open call to hire a design team for its new prison project. Attendance at the meeting was required in order to be considered for the job.

The companies represented at the meeting ran the gamut from multinational firms such as Dallas-based AECOM to small ones based in Lancaster County.

While the meeting was mandatory for prospective bidders, firms that were not on hand Wednesday can still be considered if they join with a company that was present at the meeting.

Unlike the private sector, public bodies like the Lancaster County government often must put out an open call to hire outside vendors and contractors for work. The process is meant to avoid cronyism and create an even playing field for getting work funded by taxpayers.

To submit a proposal to the county, it is common for potential vendors to attend a mandatory “prebid” meeting with county officials for major capital projects. Interested bidders can ask more specific questions about the county’s requests and stipulations.

After the meeting Wednesday, Linda Schreiner, the county director of purchasing, said she hadn’t seen the sign-in sheet that showed who attended, but having about 30 people in the room seemed like a positive sign that the prison project has attracted a lot of interest.

The process to hire a design team began in earnest on March 9. Architects, engineers and design firms interested in submitting a proposal have until April 12 to do so.

An eight-person evaluation committee made up of county officials will review the submitted bids and rank them. The committee will then refer the top three proposals to the board of commissioners.

The top three bidders will then provide a public presentation of their proposals at a commissioners meeting. A target date for that meeting is May 23, Schreiner said earlier this month.

After receiving feedback from the commissioners and the public, the evaluation committee will make a final recommendation on its top choice. That likely will take place in early July, Schreiner said.

Firms represented at Wednesday’s prebid meeting were: First Capital Engineering, of York; Greenfield Architects, of Lancaster; Mimar Architects & Engineers, of Columbia, Maryland;

HF Lenz Co., of Johnstown; Dewberry, of Fairfax, Virginia; Professional Systems Engineering, of Lansdale; AECOM, of New York, New York; Schrader Group, of Lancaster; DLR Group, of Washington, D.C.; Spotts, Stevens and McCoy, of Reading; UJS Architects, of Philadelphia; STV, of Douglassville; B. Nevling Associates, of Lancaster; Tran Systems, of Ebensburg; and Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates, of Mechanicsburg.

The locations of the companies reflect office locations, not necessarily corporate headquarters.