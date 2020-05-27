In the Pennsylvania counties hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic, as many as one in five deaths has been related to COVID-19 since Feb. 1, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

The figure ranged from 20% in Montgomery County to 3% in Allegheny County, and was 12-15% in Lancaster County.

The data is preliminary because the reporting of death certificates can lag up to several weeks, the CDC says.

But among the 21 Pennsylvania counties with at least 10 COVID-19 deaths, there were 29,318 total deaths from Feb. 1 to May 20, and 3,627 of them were COVID-19 related, the preliminary data show.

6 takeaways from the latest coronavirus data in Pennsylvania and Lancaster County

In Lancaster County, the CDC reported that 205 out of 1,759 total deaths were related to COVID-19, or just under 12%. However, the county's coroner, Dr. Stephen Diamantoni, reported about 276 COVID-19 deaths over that time period, which would make the county's rate more than 15%.

Also, the county's first COVID-19 death didn't occur until March 27, so the percentage of deaths that were related to COVID-19 since then is likely significantly higher than the CDC figures that date back to Feb. 1.

Overall, Lancaster County averages about 5,000 deaths per year from all causes, or 1,668 deaths over an average four-month period. That's about 91 fewer than the 1,759 total deaths the CDC is so far reporting here for the nearly four months from Feb. 1 to May 20.

As of Wednesday, Diamantoni was reporting 283 COVID-19 related deaths in Lancaster County since late March. Most of the victims have been elderly residents of nursing homes.

Here are the U.S. Centers for Disease Control figures for 21 Pennsylvania counties, for Feb. 1 to May 20, showing COVID-19 deaths, total deaths, and the portion of total deaths that were related to COVID-19.