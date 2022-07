More than 10,000 PPL customers in Lancaster County are without power as of 4 p.m. Friday.

PPL's outage map shows outages throughout the county, with the highest number reported in Lancaster city.

The outages come after heavy rain and thunderstorms rolled through the county earlier in the afternoon. Lancaster County Wide Communications indicates there are several reports of wires down and storm damage investigations.