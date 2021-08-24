At least one person sustained potentially life-threatening injuries after crashing in Penn Township on Tuesday afternoon, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional police.

The crash occurred after a sedan driven by an 84-year-old woman turned left into the path of an oncoming vehicle at South Oak Street and Parkside Drive, just off of Lancaster Road (Route 72) south of Manheim, at 2:48 p.m., police said in a news release. A 90-year-old man was a passenger in the vehicle.

The impact of the crash, which occurred in the passenger front door area, caused the vehicle’s airbags to deploy, police said.

It was not clear if one or both of the vehicle’s occupants were seriously injured.

Emergency responders pulled at least one of the vehicle’s occupants from the vehicle with unknown injuries, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The 33-year-old male driver of the striking vehicle was uninjured in the crash.

A police crash team as well as the Northwest Crash Team are now investigating the incident, according to the news release.