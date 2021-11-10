Old Philadelphia Pike in East Lampeter Township was shut down following a crash involving a tractor trailer Wednesday afternoon that left at least one person hospitalized, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The crash occurred along Route 340 (Old Philadelphia Pike) near Starlite Drive, east of Lancaster city, around 4 p.m., the supervisor said.

A dispatch report stated a car and tractor trailer had collided, leaving several people trapped inside one of the vehicles.

At least one person was transported to a local hospital, the supervisor said.

All lanes along Route 340 were shut down, according to 511PA.