When Frank Burkhart was somewhere around 14 years old, his father made a purchase that helped shape his career.

“The farm Dad bought in ’42 had a railroad right-of-way on it,” Burkhart says. “He wanted to get that leveled out and straightened out. And he bought a piece of earth-moving equipment to do that. That instilled in me that running equipment like that was as fun as farming.”

Now 86, Burkhart still loves to move earth. And he’s still getting — and taking — calls from people who want him to do so.

He had been making plans to move to a retirement community with Doris — the first girl he dated and wife of 60 years. She died suddenly about four years ago. Burkhart then decided he wanted to stay on the West Hempfield Township farm where they raised their family and to keep working — at a pace of his choosing.

He might be harvesting his corn one day and excavating a customer’s patio project the next.

“My physician tells me, ‘I don’t know what you’re doing but you’d better keep doing what you’re doing because it looks good,’ ” Burkhart says.

“And I have four daughters and a son and their mates who really support what I’m doing and the way I’m doing it,” he adds. “So this is why I am where I am.”

From the motorcycle on which he and his wife once traveled the country to his dozer, grader and track loader, Burkhart has always found satisfaction in being able to understand how equipment works. And he’s always been interested in how water and earth relate.

“As a child, after a thunderstorm, I’d go into a place at our little farm with just a mini-shovel and such like, make a dam, put a pipe in it and watch the water accumulate,” he says.

He was 18 when he worked his first job related to soil conservation — terracing a farm in Manor Township using his father’s Caterpillar D6 Dozer.

“We were growing potatoes at that time, so there’d be a period of time when we could do work for a farmer who would say, ‘I’m going to leave this ground fallow (in order to take on a terracing project) ’ ” he says. “I’d try to work that in with our farm program and it just happened that way.”

He ended up serving on the board of the Lancaster County Conservation District and is still an adviser there. Burkhart also served 44 years in local government where a key priority was to get quality farm ground into the Lancaster County Agricultural Preserve.

“And we did a pretty good job of doing that as a board of supervisors,” he says. “That’s something I like to smile about.”

Burkhart did work with a dairy operation for about nine years. A longtime friend who moved dirt in the Southern End gave him some advice about that.

“He said, ‘Sell those cows and get on the bulldozer when you have time,’ ” he says. “And that’s about what happened.”

“I have mostly old equipment now. But with owning it and being the only operator, it’s an all together different thing than having employees,” he says. “I know who ran it last, I know the condition under which it operated and what it needs in service.”

He has an eye for that.

“I had the opportunity in 1964 to go on a salary. I could have left the farm and got what was known as a good wage at that time to just check a contractor’s equipment and keep him informed of what needed to be fixed,” he says. “I turned that down and if I ever made a good move, that was the time that I made the right move.”

He’s thankful for the time he had with his wife and now each year — around the time of her birthday in late August — the whole family gathers for a campout on the farm. “I have been blessed because what my wife did and stood for carries on in this family,” he says.

He’s also thankful for the family support that helps him keep working.

“There was an agreement to move to a retirement home and I don’t fault anybody who does that,” he says. “But … I believe that if you can still earn an income that can help somebody else, there’s a big blessing in that.”