Here are seven articles from this past weekend to catch up on.

Lancaster woman awarded $6.4M medical malpractice verdict

A Lancaster County Court jury on Wednesday awarded a Lancaster woman $6.4 million after concluding that she lost her ability to walk unassisted and pain-free because her local neurologist initially failed to spot her congenital brain defect.

Ephrata High School grad stabbed, killed in Sunday altercation in Seattle suburb

A former Ephrata man was stabbed to death following an altercation Sunday (April 25) in a Seattle, Washington, suburb, officials there said.

Full flower supermoon, bountiful meteor shower: 4 astronomical events to watch for in May

May is a good month for astronomy lovers — it will feature events from a meteor shower to a supermoon.

'A roving nightmare': Former Lancaster police chief recounts summer protests on podcast

Jarrad Berkihiser was pushed out of his job as chief of the Lancaster City Bureau of Police last fall, the result of a falling out with the mayor over approaches to racial equity and progressive policing issues in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd.

In the months since, Berkihiser has kept largely quiet, saying little — publicly, at least — about what he thinks led to his unplanned departure, or the summer protests preceding it.

Kirkwood’s gnome man plans to walk 380 miles to a Type 1 diabetes camp; here’s why

One hundred years ago, everything about Richard Humphreys’ plan would be impossible.

One hundred years ago, a man like 78-year-old Humphreys probably wouldn’t have lived as long as he has.

But a century after insulin was first introduced as a medical treatment, this Kirkwood man who has been living with Type 1 diabetes for 64 years is planning to walk 380 miles, from Pennsylvania to Ohio.

Up to 21K were without power Friday as extreme winds reached 64 mph

There were a plethora of incidents involving fallen trees, downed cables and power outages Friday in Lancaster County as winds reached up to 64 mph in certain areas as part of a storm expected to continue into Saturday morning.

