East Cocalico police
DUI
EAST COCALICO TWP: Kenneth Buckalo, 31, of South Amboy, New Jersey, was charged with two counts of DUI and speeding after a traffic stop on North Reamstown Road on Oct. 17, police said. He had a blood alcohol concentration of .14% at the time of the test, police said.
East Lampeter police
BURGLARY
EAST LAMPETER TWP: Leesandra Rivera, 20, of Lancaster, was charged with burglary and simple assault on Oct. 27, after entering a residence without permission and assaulted her ex-boyfriend’s current girlfriend. She fled the scene and was later located in Lancaster city, where she was charged, police said.
Manor Township police
MISCHIEF
MANOR TWP: Joseph Flinchbaugh, 41, of Columbia, was charged with criminal mischief following a vandalism report at Leisure Lanes Self Storage. Flinchbaugh was charged on Oct. 20 with damaging eight fire extinguisher boxes mounted on storage units, worth $600 in damage, police said.
Northern Lancaster County Regional police
DRUGS
WARWICK TWP.: David Schafer, 54, was charged with possession of a controlled substance after a traffic stop along Route 222 on Oct. 29. Schafer was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and marijuana. He also was in possession of a 9 mm pistol, which is being researched for ownership, police said.