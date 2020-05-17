East Cocalico Township police

DUI

DENVER: Vladimir Ugrenyuk, 50, of Denver, was charged with driving under the influence and accidents to unattended vehicle or property and required financial responsibility after a hit-and-run crash that happened in the first block of North Fourth Street on May 11 at 11:03 p.m., police said. Ugrenyuk struck a curb and stop sign at the intersection and then drove away, police said. He was arrested at his residence, where police said his vehicle showed minor damages.

SIMPLE ASSAULT

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Bryan G. Sanchez, 26, of Stevens, was charged with simple assault relating to domestic violence, criminal mischief and harassment after police were called to the 100 block of North Reamstown Road on May 12 at 3:15 p.m., police said. Sanchez assaulted a woman causing injuries to her face, head, ribs, arms, legs and right foot, police said. He is also alleged of breaking the woman’s cell phone, putting a hole in her wall and smashing out five windows in her vehicle. Police said they arrested him 15 minutes after he fled the scene, in the first block of Oak Lane. He is in Lancaster County Prison after failing to pay $100,000 bail, police said.

Lancaster city police

ASSAULT

LANCASTER CITY: A 13-year-old boy was cited with harassment after punching his step-father in the face in the first block of Seymour Street on May 9 at 4:51 p.m., police said.

DUI

LANCASTER CITY: Andres Camacho-Olmo, 35, of Willow Street, was charged with driving under the influence after he was pulled over on May 10 in the 700 block of South Duke Street at 1:13 p.m., police said. Camacho-Olmo was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.

ESCAPE

LANCASTER CITY: Robert Jay Shaeffer, 30, of Lincoln Avenue, Lancaster, was charged with escape, disorderly conduct and other offenses after police pulled him over in the 600 block of South Duke Street on May 11 at 7:40 p.m. for an expired registration, police said. Shaeffer got out of the vehicle and began running away from officers, police said.

FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

LANCASTER CITY: Howard Chapman Jr., 44, of Lancaster, was charged as a fugitive from justice after police were called to a trespass report on May 6 at 10:08 p.m. in the 500 block of South Prince Street, police said. Chapman was a fugitive from justice out of Maryland, police said.

THEFT

LANCASTER CITY: A handgun was stolen from the back seat of a vehicle between April 18 and May 10 in the 2090 block of Coral Street, police said. No arrests have been made.

Lititz police

DUI

LITITZ: Josiah Donte Ament, 19, of Lititz, was charged for driving under the influence, driving under the influence as a minor, purchasing or consumption of alcohol by a minor and other driving restriction-related charges after he was stopped for a traffic violation on May 14 at 12:25 a.m., police said. Ament had an open bottle of alcohol in his vehicle and his blood alcohol content was .102%, police said.

DUI

LITITZ: Crist Ervin Fisher, 29, of Atglen, was charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, driving while driving privileges are suspended or revoked and driving an unregistered vehicle after he was pulled over for an expired registration in the 500 block of Furnace Hills Pike after on May 9 at 10:48 p.m., police said. Fisher submitted a blood test and results are pending, police said.

Manheim Township police

THEFT

MANHEIM TWP.: Aregash Kassahun Tereffe, 23, of Lancaster, was charged with theft from a motor vehicle after she was seen attempting to steal a $500 Apple iPad from an unlocked vehicle in the 1900 block of Crooked Oak Drive on May 13 at 7:26 p.m., police said.

ACCESS DEVICE FRAUD

MANHEIM TWP.: Karen Elizabeth Schokley, 55, of Marietta, was charged with access device fraud after she used another person’s credit card to make 23 unauthorized transactions totaling $2,087.29 between Aug. 2019 and Jan. 27, 2020, police said. Shockley has not been arrested and a warrant is out for her arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call Manheim Township police at 717-569-6401.

West Earl Township police

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

WEST EARL TWP.: Gloria E. Burkholder, 28, of Brownstown, was charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest and escape after police said she escaped through a basement window on May 7 when officers went to the West Main Street residence to serve a bench warrant, police said. After police arrested Burkholder, she attempted to escape again and in doing so, injured an officer, police said.