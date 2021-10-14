Assault charges against the man allegedly responsible for the beating-death of 36-year-old Brandon Schweers in early September have been upgraded to third-degree murder.

Aaron Blake Robertson, 33, of Lancaster, was charged with third-degree murder by the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office Thursday, according to a press release. He still faces aggravated assault and simple assault charges as well.

An autopsy from Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni's office confirmed the manner of death was homicide, the release said, prompting the charges to be upgraded.

Officers arrived at the 500 block of Pearl Street at 6:52 a.m., Sept. 1, to find Schweers, who had visible injuries to his head and knee and told police “his body hurt all over” and was complaining of difficulty breathing, according to a police news release.

Schweers told officers that Robertson, of the 100 block of Pearl Street, had injured him and was armed with a knife and pepper spray, according to the news release.

Schweers was transported to a hospital for treatment, but died upon arriving, police said.

Schweers’ girlfriend told investigators she had heard her dogs barking and looked outside to see Schweers on his back in a defensive position with a man named Aaron on top of him, near Schweers’ head, police said. The woman said Schweers was complaining that “Aaron” was killing him.

Detectives were able to identify Robertson, who admitted to going to Schweers’ home with a knife and pepper spray after seeing him sitting on his porch, according to a September news release. The two then began arguing, leading to a fight, during which Robertson said he struck Schweers several times in the head.

"Robertson admitted to Lancaster City Detectives he engaged in a verbal argument that turned physical with Schweers," Thursday's release said. He also admitted to striking the victim in the head and taking a knife and pepper spray to the victim’s house."

A court docket indicates Robertson's charges were waived to county court following a preliminary hearing Thursday. He is scheduled for a formal arraignment in Lancaster County Court at 9 a.m. on Nov. 12.

Robertson is in Lancaster County Prison, as he was denied bail due to the nature of his charges.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Lancaster police at 717-735-3300 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at www.lancasterpolice.com or by texting “LANCS” plus a message to Crime Stoppers at 847411.