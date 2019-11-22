side dishes at Thanksgiving

The turkey may be the Thanksgiving, but the side dishes are the supporting players that give your feast variety.

 VeselovaElena | Getty Images

It’s almost Thanksgiving.

How are your preparations coming along?

LNP | LancasterOnline’s new food writer Kim O’Donnel is ready to lend a hand and field your questions about all aspects of the big feast.

For many years, Kim dispensed culinary advice at washingtonpost.com and has cooked Thanksgiving more times than she can count.

You can ask Kim your questions and hear her expert advice during a Facebook livestream on Monday, November 25, at noon. Click here or go to www.facebook.com/LancasterOnline.

Whether you’re a Thanksgiving newbie or an old pro, join the conversation.

Everyone’s invited!

Sign up for our newsletter

Best Thanksgiving side dishes: Readers offer recipes for corn, broccoli, sweet potatoes and more
Here's when Lancaster Central Market will be open, closed Thanksgiving week
Looking for Thanksgiving feasts in Lancaster? Here are a dozen, from vegan to high tea to a ball [updated]