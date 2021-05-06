Asian American social justice groups and the family of a former Ephrata man stabbed to death in a Seattle suburb last month want prosecutors to charge the man accused in the killing with a hate crime enhancement.

The prosecutor's office, however, said the don't have the evidence to support such a charge.

“While many details remain unknown, what is known is that attacks and hate crimes against (Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders) is on the rise, and we cannot rule out bias as a factor in this crime. We ask that the investigators look upon this death with a careful eye toward hate as a motivating factor," Connie So, president of OCA-Asian Pacific American Advocates of Greater Seattle, said in a news release Thursday.

John Huynh, 29, was stabbed in the heart April 25 following an altercation with a neighbor in Bothell, Washington, where he lived, according to charging documents filed in King County Superior Court.

According to the documents, Ian Patrick Williams, 25, had given Huynh the finger and, when Huynh confronted him about it, stabbed him. After the attack, Williams ran to his third-floor apartment, telling his mother that he had been attacked by an "anti-masker," according to detectives.

Huynh family and supporters want the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to charge him with second-degree murder enhanced with a hate crime.

Casey McNerthney, spokesman for the the prosecutor's office, said in an email: "Our charging decision are based on evidence, and right now with the information that has been referred to us from Bothell Police (the investigating agency) we don’t have evidence to prove a hate crime beyond a reasonable doubt. If we had that evidence, we would charge that crime."

The prosecutor on the case spoke with the family, McNerthney said.

Williams is charged with second-degree murder, which is punishable by up to life in prison in Washington. Washington's second-degree murder charge differs from Pennsylvania's, which carries an automatic penalty of life in prison without possibility of parole.

Because Williams does not have a history of felonies, sentencing guidelines — if convicted — would call for a sentence of between 12 years and three months to about 20 years in prison, according to McNerthney. A judge would ultimately decide the sentence.

And a conviction on a hate crime, if it were even possible, would mean less than a year, McNerthney said.

According to So's release, Huynh's killing comes against an increase in hate crimes targeting Asian Americans and Pacific Islander Americans.

"Across the country, AAPIs have been spit on, harassed, accused of absurd conspiracy theories, verbally and physically abused, and even murdered — all in the name of ignorance and hate," the release said.

"As Asian Americans, we are so tired of all this hate and bias against Asian people,” said Cathy Lee, president of Chinese American Citizens Alliance Seattle, "John Huynh did nothing to provoke Williams."

Two GoFundMe campaigns have been set up for Huynh and have raised more than $102,000 so far.

Williams remains in jail in lieu of $2 million bail.