With President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell vowing swift action fill the vacancy created by Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death, GOP senators who were in office in 2016 will be asked to defend their party’s successful effort to block then-President Barack Obama’s pick to replace Justice Antonin Scalia.

Pennsylvania’s Pat Toomey is already garnering national attention about whether he will stand by his 2016 statements that voters should have “maximum say” in the selection of a new justice during a presidential election year.

McConnell said in a statement released Friday night that Trump’s nominee will receive a vote on the Senate floor. Many Democrats, including Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey, said the Senate should follow the precedent they say McConnell set in 2016 and let whoever is elected in November choose the next justice.

Four years ago, Toomey joined his Republican colleagues in blocking a vote on Merrick Garland, the federal appellate court judge that Obama nominated after Scalia’s unexpected death in February of that year.

“For me, this is about the fundamental direction of the most important court in the land for the next generation,” Toomey said in March 2016, The Washington Post reported. “We have a presidential election that is well underway. It’ll be all finished in about eight months, and I think it’s completely reasonable to let the American people have the maximum say in the direction of this court.”

Following a meeting with Garland, Toomey said in a press conference on April 12, "This is a decision that should be made with the maximum input of the American people, and that's achieved by allowing the next president to make this decision."

On at least eight occasions since 2017, Toomey has defended his stance, which ultimately allowed President Trump to select Neil Gorsuch to fill Scalia’s seat shortly after he was inaugurated.

Party loyalty

Toomey is known in the U.S. Senate as a staunch fiscal conservative who is willing to work across the aisle on some issues his other Republican colleagues refuse to touch, like gun control.

Toomey has been harshly criticized by Trump more than once, most recently in July when the president called him a “Republican In Name Only” in a tweet responding to Toomey’s criticism of the commutation of Roger Stone’s prison sentence.

A Supreme Court nomination, however, is often an extreme test of party loyalty. Toomey called Ginsburg a "trailblazer" in a statement issued Saturday, but has yet to take a stance on how the Senate should proceed.

He will likely side with his party because he is not up for reelection until 2022, predicted Adam Lawrence, a government and political affairs professor at Millersville University. Toomey is rumored to make a run for Pennsylvania governor that year.

“He has a little bit of insulation, little bit of time between him and ‘Judgment Day’ for him the next time he stands before voters,” Lawrence said, explaining why Pennsylvania’s Republican senator could ignore demands from Democrats that Ginsburg’s replacement be made by the winner of the November election.

Toomey doesn’t face voters for two more years, so there is “a lot more risk” for him if he opposes Trump and Senate Republicans than there is for him to stand by his past comments, Lawrence said.

But for Republicans up for reelection in tight races this November, such as Sen. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, there is a lot more at stake. Murkowski issued a statement Friday night saying the Senate should wait until the next president is elected. Collins said in a statement released Saturday there is not enough time before the election to vote on a nominee and that she would oppose allowing Trump to fill the seat if Biden wins in November.

McConnell's defense to move forward so close to the election is that in 2016, Obama was a lame-duck president -- meaning in his last term in office -- and was from an opposing party. This is not the case here, he told his Republican colleagues in a letter obtained by the Washington Post.

Republicans hold 53 seats to Democrats’ 47. With Vice President Mike Pence as the tie-breaking vote, as many as three GOP senators could break ranks with the party without jeopardizing Trump’s bid to name Ginsburg’s replacement.

Lancaster officials release statements on Ginsburg’s death “Our nation mourns the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Renowned for her legal intellect and sharp opinions, Justice Ginsburg served on our nation’s highest court for nearly three decades with distinction and honor. As just the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court, Justice Ginsburg was a trailblazer in the legal profession. While I usually disagreed with her legal and political views, she proved time and again that it is possible to disagree with someone without being disagreeable. Simply put, Justice Ginsburg left an indelible mark that will resonate for generations. I extend my prayers and deepest condolences to Justice Ginsburg’s family, friends, and colleagues." - Sen. Pat Toomey “Tonight our Nation mourns the passing of Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Justice Ginsburg was a pioneer for gender equality, a champion for human rights and a fierce defender of workers on an increasingly corporate Supreme Court. Justice Ginsburg served our Nation honorably and with distinction for four decades. Her heroic battles with cancer inspired countless Americans. I extend condolences to her family and may her memory be a blessing to millions of Americans.” - Sen. Bob Casey “I join the PA-11 community in offering condolences to the family of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Her life of service and deep commitment to our country have left an indelible mark on the Supreme Court and our nation.” - Rep. Lloyd Smucker “Justice Ginsburg was a truly remarkable figure in American history, as both a tireless defender of the Constitution, and as a pioneer for gender equality. Justice Ginsburg’s historic opinions from the bench broke down barriers for women and protected the vulnerable. Her contributions to our country cannot be overstated.” - Gov. Tom Wolf “Today we pause to honor the memory and life of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She led an extraordinary life and dedicated career of service to our country. We mourn her loss.” - State Sen. Scott Martin

Impact on the election

Justice Ginsburg’s death and the debate over filling her seat will energize Democratic and Republican voters, Lawrence said.

Already, her death led to a skyrocketing in political contributions, with $6.2 million in donations made via the ActBlue site in the 9 p.m. hour Friday -- the most the site had ever received in a single hour -- and a total of $45 million as of Saturday afternoon.

For Republicans, allowing Trump to name Ginsburg’s successor would cement the party’s long-running effort to reshape the federal judiciary. The party’s rank and file and elected officials celebrate Trump for the 194 federal judges he has appointed since taking office, more than Obama’s 152 federal judges appointed during his eight years in office. (The Senate, which confirms judicial appointments, was controlled by Republicans during half of Obama’s second term.)

“Voter turnout should be through the roof,” Lawrence predicted.

If Trump and the Senate move swiftly, the next justice could potentially join in on arguments about the Affordable Care Act scheduled to be heard by the Supreme Court in early November. An additional conservative justice would almost certainly lead to the court striking down the Affordable Care Act, Lawrence said.