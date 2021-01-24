As the national vaccine rollout continues, answers to your questions about Pa.'s plan

Since the COVID-19 vaccination effort was launched in Lancaster County a little over a month ago, who can be vaccinated when and how the process works has been adjusted several times.

The state’s interim rollout plan is currently in its fifth version.

No countywide plan or system has been announced to date on how vaccinations will work for people who are not medical professionals — there is no centralized point for information outside of some guidance on the Lancaster County government page.

The state’s health department has been working closely with local departments of health to coordinate vaccine distributions and inoculations, building on the processes created since the pandemic response began in March.

However, because Lancaster County does not have a county health department, the responsibility to create a plan for vaccinations has primarily fallen to local hospital systems, other vaccine providers and community stakeholders.

Here’s what we know about the vaccines:

ELIGIBILITY & ACCESS

Who gets the vaccine when under Pennsylvania’s current vaccination plan?

Only those in Phase 1A — front-line health care personnel, medical professionals not directly employed by a hospital system, staff and residents of long-term care facilities, people over 65 and those with high-risk medical conditions — can be vaccinated right now. People who are not directly involved in patient care but may come into contact with infected material are also considered eligible in this phase.

I’m over 65 with no underlying health conditions and I’m not a front-line worker. When can I be vaccinated?

Under Pennsylvania’s most up-to-date vaccine rollout plan, individuals over 65 are eligible to receive a vaccine now. Last week, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar recommended that all states begin vaccinating residents over the age of 65 immediately. In addition, President Joe Biden released a plan that called for an additional $20 billion to help ramp up vaccine rollout efforts nation-wide. However, due to limited dosage supplies and a lack of a centralized scheduling system, getting an appointment can be challenging right now.

If I’m over 65 or have an underlying high-risk medical condition, can I just call a vaccine provider and get an appointment right away?

Not exactly, because the available vaccine supply is limited. On Tuesday, the Southwestern PA Regional Chief Medical Officers Consortium wrote a letter stating that, although they believe the groups added to the state’s first vaccination phase are “key for limiting COVID-19 spread and harm,” they don’t have adequate vaccine supplies or knowledge of when more doses will be available to vaccinate the new, much larger, group. Dr. Donald Yealy, senior medical Director of UPMC, was a signatory to the letter. Other local vaccine providers have voiced the same warnings that without an increase in weekly dose allocations being allocated by the federal government, they can't handle the new volume.

Does having an underlying health condition make a difference in when I get vaccinated?

Yes. People age 16 to 64 with underlying medical conditions that could cause increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19 are eligible to be vaccinated now. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention examples of conditions put an individual at increased risk include cancer, chronic kidney disease, Down Syndrome, obesity, pregnancy and Type-2 diabetes.

How can I sign up to be vaccinated?

There isn’t one system in place across Pennsylvania for people to sign up to be vaccinated — systems currently vary between counties. Hospital systems and other vaccine providers are establishing their own sign-up processes. Lancaster County officials have not announced a centralized system since the state expanded who is eligible under the first phase and as the state moves into the next phases. Some providers have already created internal registration systems for their employees and have created systems for outreach and appointment booking for those in the first phase who are unaffiliated medical professionals. At this time, individuals in Phase 1A who are not medical professionals will need to contact vaccine providers directly for appointments.

Where will I go to be vaccinated?

The Pennsylvania Department of Health offers a webpage that includes a map showing vaccine providers who have and haven’t received vaccines. As the vaccine effort ramps up, vaccine providers may be added to the state lists, but appointment availability and scheduling will most likely depend on supply. People with questions about the vaccine can call the PA Health Hotline at 1-877-724-3258. When the vaccine is available to the general public, the state health department is planning on utilizing the CDC’s VaccinFinder portal as the main resource for people to find their closest provider.

Will I need a prescription to get vaccinated?

Gov. Tom Wolf authorized a temporary waiver for pharmacists licensed by the state to administer COVID-19 vaccines without a physician’s order. The waiver will last for the duration of the governor’s

Disaster Emergency Declaration plus 90 days. After taking the state Department of Health’s online vaccine qualification quiz, you can directly contact a vaccine provider near you to for a vaccination appointment.

Who is paying for the COVID-19 vaccine?

Doses purchased using U.S. taxpayer dollars will be at no cost; however, the provider may charge an administration fee. According to the state health department, certain insurance providers should cover everything related to getting the vaccine. If you do not have insurance, you should still be eligible to get the vaccine at no charge — the state suggests calling the provider ahead of time to make sure you will not be charged.

HOW THE VACCINE WORKS

How many different vaccines are available?

There are two vaccines that have received Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration — Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines. Both vaccines were found to have efficacy rates over 90% in trials.

What are the differences in the two vaccines?

The main difference between the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines is how they are stored. Pfizer vaccines must be stored at around negative 70 degrees Celsius and can be used for up to five days after being thawed. In addition, they are shipped in special temperature-monitoring containers with added dry ice. Moderna vaccines can be stored between negative 25 and negative 15 degrees Celsius and can be used for up to 30 days after being thawed. Another difference is the Pfizer vaccine is approved for use in anyone age 16 and older, while the Moderna vaccine is approved for people age 18 and older.

Do I get to choose which vaccine I get?

Because Pfizer and Moderna are practically equivalent in their efficacy rate, providers use them interchangeably based on available supply — Pfizer was shown to be 95% effective in trials and Moderna was 94% effective. “We have orders from both, and most of the smaller practices in the county have Moderna because it's easier to store, and the hospitals have Pfizer,” said Dr. Michael Ripchinski, chief clinical officer for Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health. “So, we have them based on how much inventory we have and location. We don’t make a choice right now, they’re equivalent.”

How many shots do I need?

Both Pfizer and Moderna are two-shot vaccines — Pfizer’s second dose is administered 21 days after the first dose, while Moderna’s is 28 days.

Is getting a vaccine mandatory?

According to the state, COVID-19 vaccinations are not mandatory. So far, many hospital systems and employers have not made the vaccines mandatory for their staff. However, that doesn’t mean they can’t, according to the U.S. Equal Opportunity Commission. “The (Americans with Disabilities Act) allows an employer to have a qualification standard that includes ‘a requirement that an individual shall not pose a direct threat to the health or safety of individuals in the workplace.’ However, if a safety-based qualification standard, such as a vaccination requirement, screens out or tends to screen out an individual with a disability, the employer must show that an unvaccinated employee would pose a direct threat due to a ‘significant risk of substantial harm to the health or safety of the individual or others that cannot be eliminated or reduced by reasonable accommodation.’”

Should children get vaccinated?

There are currently no vaccines approved for children age 16 and younger. Researchers are still studying the effects of the vaccines in children.

How many people need to get the vaccine to limit the spread of COVID-19 so we can get back to “normal” life?

According to the CDC, the herd immunity threshold for COVID-19 is approximately 60% — or 198 million people. Seventy percent is the uptake number that has been referenced often by public health officials for what percentage of the population would need to get the COVID-19 vaccines in order to reach “herd immunity.” Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health said that about 70% of its staff and other medical professionals in the county have opted to receive the vaccines so far. To reach 70% of Pennsylvania’s population age 18 an older, about 7 million people would need to be vaccinated.

Should I get vaccinated if I had COVID-19?

Although getting COVID-19 can offer some natural protection, how long the protection can last is unknown. Because reinfection is still a possibility and having COVID-19 can cause medical complications, health officials say that individuals who have already been infected should still get vaccinated. Experts at the Mayo Clinic suggest waiting 90 days after the last diagnosis to get vaccinated.

How do I report if I have a bad reaction after getting a COVID-19 vaccine?

Adverse COVID-19 vaccine reactions can be reported to the federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System. The CDC also has launched the smartphone-based app v-safe that sends regular surveys to people who enroll after getting the vaccine. Through the surveys, people can report any adverse reactions.

Will the vaccine protect against the new COVID-19 variant now confirmed in the U.S.?

According to Penn Medicine News, the COVID-19 variant that was first identified in the United Kingdom was found in the southeast region of the state last week. CDC has said the new U.K. variant is more transmissible — spreading more easily and quickly than other variants. Experts don’t expect the vaccines will be less effective against the variant.

Do I have to keep wearing masks and social distancing after getting the vaccine?

It is still not clear if a someone who was vaccinated can still carry the virus and infect others. Ripchinski, with Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, said that even after being vaccinated, people should still practice social distancing, should continue to wear their masks and wash their hands often. “We don’t want to take that risk right now, especially considering, you know, we’re having over 300 to 400 a day positive still in the county, 100 plus in our hospitals,” Ripchinski said in a phone interview earlier in the month. “We’re not in a position anytime soon to be talking about herd immunity or to be talking about taking our masks off.”

Why are there so many doses in Pennsylvania that are not yet administered?

According to former Pennsylvania Department of Health Dr. Rachel Levine, what appears to be a delay in the administration of vaccines could be a number of other issues, primarily delays in reporting from vaccine providers and a lag between when the federal government allocates doses to the state and when the actual doses arrive in the state. The need to schedule in advance and only vaccinate a capped number of people at one time is also another factor that providers and the state have brought up to explain the apparent lag. In addition, second doses are given about a month later than the first doses – which means those vials are already allocated to a specific person, but can’t be administered right away.

Is it OK for me to go on vacation after being vaccinated?

Once two doses are given, Pfizer and Moderna have over 90% efficacy rates, so they are highly protective for the person who is vaccinated. However, the CDC warns that travel can increase your chance of spreading COVID-19 and with health officials still unsure if people fully vaccinated can carry the virus, experts suggest caution.

If you do choose to travel after being vaccinated, you’ll still need to do your part in helping to contain the virus by wearing a mask and maintaining social distance. In addition, you’ll need to take care to research and follow quarantine and testing guidelines set by the places you are going to and returning to

