No matter what School District of Lancaster decides in its search for a new superintendent, Matt Przywara cannot continue as acting superintendent next school year, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

Przywara’s role as acting superintendent began in July 2022, following the retirement of former superintendent Damaris Rau, and his contract expires July 5. The state Department of Education restricts districts from having an acting superintendent in place for more than one year.

This leaves the district with less than three months to select a permanent superintendent after the board’s top pick for the job, Seattle Public Schools special education administrator Ricardo (Rocky) Torres, withdrew his candidacy last week.

In a text to LNP | LancasterOnline on Monday, district school board President Robin Goodson wrote the board remains unsure if it will search for new candidates or pick from the remaining two finalists: Przywara and Chicago Public Schools special education administrator Stephanie Jones.

In a March 9 email to LNP | LancasterOnline, district spokesperson Adam Aurand indicated the board is committed to picking its next superintendent in time for a July 1 start date.

“The School Board will be actively considering its options going forward to ensure it has someone fulfilling the Superintendent of Schools responsibilities in compliance with the Public School Code before the expiration of the current acting superintendent appointment,” Aurand wrote.

The state Department of Education didn’t immediately respond to a request to comment on what options a district has if it’s unable to find a new superintendent before its acting superintendent’s contract expires.

According to Przywara's contract for his role as acting superintendent, he earns a stipend of 13% over his $201,376 salary as the district's chief financial officer for a total of $227,555.

Przywara previously served as acting superintendent in 2015 when he temporarily filled the position after former Superintendent Pedro Rivera left to become Pennsylvania’s secretary of education.

Where to pull candidates from

If the school board does open its superintendent search to new candidates, it might have more trouble finding quality candidates because of a nationwide administrator shortage, according to Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators Executive Director Sherri Smith.

The district’s timeline would have fewer impacts on the quality of its candidates because superintendent candidates search for new districts on a rolling basis, Smith said.

“With superintendents it’s not so much the timing of when you post it as really the location, the community, the opportunity, the benefits of where those jobs are,” Smith said. “I don’t think it’s detrimental necessarily because you wait until that time. I do think that we have just a shortage of people that are going for the positions.”

Looking for a candidate to start July 1 might also make the position more attractive to superintendent candidates as some prefer to start at the beginning of a school year rather than in the middle.

Smith lauded the district for its commitment to making the right decision even as it comes up against a time crunch.

If the school board decides to reopen the search to new candidates, for instance, Smith said “they’re putting themselves in a difficult situation, particularly with the timeframe, but it is the most important decision you make – that’s your executive leader for your school and your community looks upon that leader for that school.”

The school board is holding a Committee of the Whole meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Lincoln Middle School boardroom at 1001 Lehigh Ave. but there is nothing listed on the agenda relating to the superintendent search.