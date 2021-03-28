Vince DiStefano, director of information and facilities for the Godfrey marketing agency in downtown Lancaster, has been one of its few employees to regularly come to the office during the pandemic. He’s there every other week, alternating with a colleague to monitor computer systems.

When he’s downtown, the 51-year-old DiStefano brings a packed lunch, instead of eating out like he used to do. He misses running into acquaintances over lunch who also work downtown. And he’s noticed the lack of the office camaraderie, which sometimes included meeting colleagues for drinks after work.

“With the younger folks here, I worry they’re missing out on that part of agency life, because an agency is a unique type of thing,” he said.

Yet DiStefano, who lives in Manheim Township, also has come to really like working from home, saying he can start to feel wistful when his week there is coming to an end.

“Toward the end of the weekend, I get a little bummed that I have to come back in to the office,” he said.

It’s been a year since Gov. Tom Wolf’s mandates in March 2020 to help contain the spread of COVID-19 pushed many white-collar employees in the county into working remotely.

And no part of the county would benefit more from their return than the restaurants, stores, coffee shops and market stands of downtown Lancaster, which — before the pandemic — got a sizable slice of their overall business from the several thousand people working in the offices nearby, such as DiStefano.

For now, though, the state continues to require office employees to work remotely “unless impossible.” Still, seeing the state further loosen restrictions on restaurants, bars and other businesses effective April 4 raises the prospects of more white-collar workers being allowed to return to the office, in some fashion, if COVID-19 keeps abating.

“While the local community has really stepped up to support our merchants and restaurants over the last year in a huge way, there is nothing like feet on the street and in our stores, services and eateries,” said Marshall Snively, president of the Lancaster City Alliance, a nonprofit that promotes the city’s growth and stability.

“Getting office workers back will obviously be a tremendous lift for our merchants. With offices shut down, lunchtime especially has taken a huge hit …,” he added.

Having put COVID-19 precautions in place, “Our merchants are ready. We are lucky that most have survived the last year, but getting closer to normal can’t happen soon enough. It’s time to go from surviving to thriving,” Snively said.

When the state guidance changes, business software firm Cargas Systems “will most likely have a phased approach that coincides with updated guidance from the Commonwealth for our workforce of nearly 160 employees to return to regular use of the office,” said President and CEO Nate Scott.

Cargas, which has its headquarters at 101 N. Queen St., has no employees who go into the office daily, Scott said. Rather, “we do have a handful of people that visit the office intermittently for tasks that can't be done at home -- typically members from our finance, (human resources) and (information technology) teams,” he said.

Fulton Financial and its Fulton Bank, both headquartered on Penn Square, has had about 170 employees in their downtown offices out of the 790 employees who worked in center-city before the pandemic, said spokeswoman Laura Wakeley.

“We are monitoring the progress of vaccinations, advice from medical/health experts and government guidelines about building occupancy etc.,” she said. “These will give us a better understanding of when we can bring more team members back to the workplace.”

Wakeley noted that since Fulton operates in five states (Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey, Delaware and Virginia), and the conditions in those states and communities vary, “we could bring different parts of our company back at different times.”

At Godfrey, five to 10 of its 80 employees come to its North Christian Street office on any given day, said President Stacy Whisel. The remainder are working from home.

“The past year has certainly been a challenge for all of us at Godfrey, but I think we’ve adapted quite well, given the circumstances,” Whisel said.

For the biggest downtown employer, county government, about 900 of its 1,200 downtown employees are in the office some or all the time, said Josh Parsons, chairman of the Lancaster County Commissioners.

“Most departments are back to largely in-person work and have been for some time. Some flexibility will continue depending on the department needs and mission, but our overall goal is to get fully back to normal both as an organization and community,” Parsons said.