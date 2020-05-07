We’re moving in the right direction.

As 24 northern Pennsylvania counties prepare to partially reopen their economies on Friday, Lancaster County is making stronger progress toward a key metric for joining them.

We’re unlikely to be in the second round of counties, which Gov. Tom Wolf is expected to announce on Friday. But new data show some signs of hope for getting there before the month is out, if the current trend accelerates a bit more.

Here’s why: Over the past three days, the county has averaged only 26 new coronavirus cases per day, according to the state Department of Health. That’s fewer than half of the 54 new cases per day that we averaged over the previous two weeks, but still not as low as we need to go.

To be considered for reopening under Wolf’s criteria, we would have to log no more than 272 total new cases over two weeks, or an average of 19 new cases per day. So we’re not there yet. But if we continue at 26 cases per day, we’ll be only modestly above the threshold by May 17, and if we drop to 19 and stay there, we could hit the threshold soon after that.

Critics say Wolf’s formula — fewer than 50 new cases per 100,000 residents over 14 days — is arbitrary, and it’s not the state’s only requirement for a partial resumption of economic activity. Adequate hospital capacity, testing programs and other factors must also be in place.

But the short-term trend is moving us in the right direction, and it’s also happening in other parts of Pennsylvania as the number of new cases — and the percentage of tests that are positive — declines.

Despite a small increase on Thursday, “The number of new cases, over time, continues to go down” in Pennsylvania, Dr. Rachel Levine, the state’s health secretary, said in her daily briefing.

A low number of cases in 24 northcentral and northwestern counties is allowing many businesses there to reopen, and Wolf is planning to announce Friday which of the state's 67 counties will be in next round to move from the "red" designation of lockdown to the "yellow" category of a partical reopening.

Lancaster and counties in southeast and northeast Pennsylvania are unlikely to be on the list. But some counties to our west — in the health department's southcentral region — potentially meet the criteria.

