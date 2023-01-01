New broadband services that need space for wires on utility poles and PPL’s own installation of taller, sturdier poles have both contributed in recent years to a problem that sometimes hides in plain sight.

Double wood - an industry term for old poles that remain next to their would-be replacements - has proliferated across PPL’s service area in the last several years, including in Lancaster city where narrow sidewalks can exacerbate the problem.

after a Lancaster city resident documented 25 instances of double poles in and around her east Lancaster city neighborhood which she described as “visual pollution.”

Double wood happens because old poles can’t be removed until all the wires have been relocated by their owners to the replacement poles. With a typical wire holding a half a dozen power, phone or cable wires, one company’s delay in moving a wire means old poles can stand – or lean – for years next to their replacements.

To help clean up double wood, PPL, which owns most utility poles in the area, recently hired a private company that can move all the wires at once and also take out the old poles, an expedited process that can be cheaper and more efficient than the standard method of waiting for everyone to move their own wires and then have PPL return to take out the old pole.

“We’ll be taking about all in one trip, which is very cost efficient for all of us,” said Ryan Yanek, PPL’s manager of distribution management, who is helping oversee the effort. “All I’m trying to do is provide people with an opportunity to help get this work done.”

A straightforward transfer of all wires and removal of an old utility pole at one location can cost around $5,000, which includes engineering and labor costs, Yanek estimated. The actual work can be done in less than a day and it’s possible for one crew to do two jobs a day. More complicated situations can take longer and push the cost about $10,000, he said.

The new contract with Davey Resource Group will allow the Ohio-based company to move the wires and take out the old poles, Yanek said. A potential sticking point is that each company with a wire needs to agree to allow Davey to do the work. So far, only a handful of companies have signed up, although Yanek said he is hopeful that the efforts will yield visible results by mid-summer.

"I think presenting this opportunity is probably something newer for the folks in our area," he said. "I'm optimistic that this is going to give them a solution that helps get it done at a cost that's competitive."

A low priority

Federal Communications Commission regulations require pole owners to make provisions for others, even competitors, to attach to their poles. Those attachments are covered by agreements which may spell out how the attachments are made and can include penalties for not moving wires from old poles to the new poles.

The transfer of wires from an old pole to a new one is made in a specific order, with power lines typically moved first, followed by phone and cable and then municipal wires such as ones for Lancaster Safety Coalition security cameras.

Yanek said PPL tries to work with companies that are slow to move their wires, adding that while PPL could have the right to move someone else’s wires and bill the company, that could divert PPL’s own manpower.

Double wood may be unsightly, but Yanek noted that it doesn’t actually disrupt service, which means it can be a low priority for companies busy trying to extend service to new customers.

“It’s all about speed to market,” he said. “They have to balance the needs of hooking up new customers as well as meeting their maintenance obligations like transferring the cable. And with the amount of broadband expansion going on right now, most of those resources are in high demand.”

PPL is a sponsoring user of the National Joint Utility Notification System software that helps utility companies communicate about a variety of issues such as the installation of a new pole, which necessitates the transfer of wires. The software works by creating an open ticket when a new pole is placed that notifies everyone with a wire on the pole that it must be moved. The ticket remains open until all the wires are moved.

Complications on the ground

Of the 25 instances of double wood Lancaster Watchdog reported on in June, two have been removed but a handful of new ones have appeared since then in the blocks highlighted by the tipster, a recent Lancaster Watchdog survey of the areas found.

Accompanied by a reporter and photographer from LNP | LancasterOnline, Yanek last week inspected two of those previously documented instances of double wood in downtown Lancaster, finding extenuating circumstances for each that illustrate how the system for dealing with double wood can get bogged down.

Inspecting double wood in front of 206 E. King St., Yanek said he could see that PPL had installed a new, taller pole in 2021 and then moved its own wire to the new pole. Some power supply boxes were also bolted to the new pole, which Yanek thought could be for cable television.

Pointing to some new bolts at the top of the new pole, Yanek said it seemed that someone trying to move a second wire had put in the wrong bolt since that wire actually ended at the pole instead of continuing along.

With that work not done properly, Yanek said the owner of the next wire in line to be moved wouldn’t have been able to do their own work. Yet if the improper second transfer had not been recorded properly, progress might be at a standstill between one company that thought its work was done, and another that can’t proceed.

“When I get back to the office, we’re going to look at the records and see who’s attached in the second position, get that record, send them a picture and say, ‘Here’s what we found,’” said Yanek, who photographed the situation.

At the southwest corner of Lime and Orange streets, Yanek saw another pole predicament he said would require some of his personal intervention. There, part of the old pole was hanging in the air, held aloft by its remaining wire attachments.

Such “floating double wood” happens when the bottom of the old pole is cut off when there isn’t room for two side-by-side poles or when a wire is being moved out of order. For instance, a company with the bottom wire may want to move it before the top wires and may simply cut the pole to facilitate a move.

Creating floating double wood can be the result of following prescribed procedures, but Yanek added “it’s definitely not the preferred method.”

He speculated that the floating double wood across from the Lancaster YWCA might originally have happened because there wasn’t a lot of available space around the old pole, requiring the new one to go in the same hole the old pole had occupied.

The new pole, which was installed sometime before September 2019, is sandwiched between handicapped access for a sidewalk crosswalk and a traffic light pole, leaving little room to stand up a second pole.

While there may have been few other good options, Yanek said leaving a piece of the pole in the air complicates its removal since the pole piece will need to be supported when the last wires are removed.

“I may have to talk with our folks about getting involved in supporting that to make these transfers happen, just to make sure this gets done sooner rather than later,” he said.

