As coronavirus cases and hospitalizations soared past their spring peaks this fall, health experts feared that deaths would eventually set new records, too.

That day is here.

The state’s 14-day count of COVID-19 deaths is now higher than it was at the pandemic’s spring peak, and Lancaster County is quickly approaching the same milestone as it reached 600 lives lost on Sunday.

As of Monday, Pennsylvania had had 2,237 deaths in two weeks, surpassing the state’s previous two-week record of 2,157 in early May.

Lancaster County had had 96 deaths in two weeks as of Sunday, compared to a peak of 110 in late April.

The county’s COVID-19 deaths so far in December mark a pace that would drive the toll above 200 this month — well beyond the peak month of April, when 183 died here.

As of Monday, the county’s coroner, Dr. Stephen Diamantoni, had recorded 600 COVID-19 deaths here since the first one on March 26. Pennsylvania's pandemic toll stood at 12,620 lives as of Monday.

Survival rates are significantly better than in the spring, but the pace of new COVID-19 cases is many times higher, offsetting improved treatments and hospital care and leading to the pace of deaths that now rivals April and May.

At the point in the spring when its death rate was highest, Lancaster County was recording about 800 new coronavirus cases over a two-week period. As of Monday, the two-week count of new cases here was at 5,588.

The number of COVID-19 patients being treated in Lancaster County hospitals has averaged 157 over the past two weeks, up from its low point of 12 at the end of September.

Of the county's 60 municipalities, all but 11 have had at least one COVID-19 death. Two-thirds of the victims have been 80 or older.

Many of those who died have been residents of nursing homes or other long-term care facilities, although people outside of those facilities have accounted for a growing share of the recent deaths, Diamantoni has said.