With 30 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, Lancaster County edged no closer to meeting a key state metric that local officials have decided to disregard as they prepare to partially reopen the local economy on Friday.

Lancaster remained at more than twice Gov. Tom Wolf’s requirement for no more than 50 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 population over a two-week period. Reopening with a higher rate of new cases is unsafe, the governor has said.

Lancaster County, which has 545,724 people, had a 14-day new-case tally of 622, or 114 per 100,000 population. That’s down from a score of 140 on April 22, the day Wolf set the metric as a requirement for reopening.

Meanwhile, several other nearby counties that have lobbied to reopen or threatened to do so on their own have seen mixed movement on their scores.

Scores in Lebanon and Berks counties are among the worst in the region, but have improved markedly in recent weeks. Lebanon’s score was 258 per 100,000 when the metric was launched on April 22, but had fallen to 142 today. Berks’ score fell from 392 to 201 during the same period.

Schuylkill County’s score went from 104 on April 22 to 96 on Wednesday.

Scores in Dauphin and Cumberland counties were slightly higher today than they were on April 22, and stood at 112 in Dauphin and 55 in Cumberland.

York County’s score actually fell below Wolf’s threshold during that time period — dropping from 66 to 40 — giving officials there hope that York might make it into the next group of counties given state approval to move from the “red” category of lockdown to the “yellow” designation of partially open.

Here is Wednesday’s score for each of the seven counties:

Berks: 201

Lebanon: 142

Lancaster: 114

Dauphin: 112

Schuylkill: 96

Cumberland: 55

York: 40

