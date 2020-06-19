As it prepares for a further loosening of restrictions on businesses and social activity on Friday, June 26, Lancaster County is continuing to record one of the state’s highest rates of new coronavirus infections.

The county had 574 new cases of COVID-19 from June 6 through 19, down 4% from 601 in the prior two weeks, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The number of new cases statewide was down 22% over the same period.

The latest numbers give Lancaster County a rate of 105 new cases per 100,000 population over the past two weeks, and that was the state's third-highest rate. The county’s rate is down from its peak of 152 in late April, but it’s identical to its rate a month ago, on May 19.

County officials — who declared their own move to "yellow" three weeks before Wolf did on June 5 — say reopening the economy is manageable with adequate testing and contact tracing, and as long as hospitals continue to have plenty of capacity to treat the sick.

So far, hospital capacity has not been a major issue. But like the case numbers, the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients hasn’t fallen much recently. On June 5, there were 50 patients at either Lancaster General or Wellspan Ephrata, the two local hospitals that publicly disclose their data. Two weeks later, there were 53 COVID-19 patients at the two hospitals on Friday.

Testing, meanwhile, has so far increased only modestly, and leaders of a new contact-tracing program have been disappointed with a low response rate from those exposed to people with COVID-19.

Only about half of the first 500 people contacted by tracers responded. And the number of people tested here for COVID-19 in the past two weeks was up about 6% from the previous two weeks. The rate of positives results here fell from 11.2% to 9.7%. Statewide, it fell from 6.8% to 4.6%.

So what will happen next as we move to the “green” phase on June 26?

More businesses will open, more groups will gather, and we’ll find out whether that leads to a new rise in COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations or deaths.

That’s what is already happening in neighboring Lebanon County, which will be the only county in the state to remain in the state’s “yellow” phase on June 26. Wolf declined to let Lebanon move to green, after new cases there more than doubled in the past two weeks, compared to the previous two weeks.

Lebanon — where county officials declared their own partial reopening in May — had the state’s highest rate of new cases, at 159 per 100,000, from June 6-19. Rural Susquehanna County ranked second, at 134, Lancaster was third, at 105, and Dauphin — which turned green on Friday, June 19, was fourth, at just under 105.

Every other county in the state had lower rates of new infections in the past two weeks.

The ultimate cost of COVID-19 is lives, and while the pace of deaths here has slowed, the decline seems to have stalled at about a dozen per week for the past four weeks. At the pandemic’s peak in late April, the county was recording about 50 deaths per week.

As of Friday afternoon, the pandemic had claimed was 329 lives here since March 26. About 87% have been residents of local nursing homes.