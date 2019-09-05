As everyone watches to see where Hurricane Dorian makes landfall in the continental United States, Lititz-based Mennonite Disaster Service is gearing up to respond to the aftermath of the storm and has put out a call for volunteers.
“We have what we call ‘investigation teams’ standing by waiting for an all-clear from communities to allow us in and do an initial assessment,” said Jesse Huxman, communications manager.
Once the hurricane passes and the flooding has rescinded, the Federal Emergency Management Agency will begin to assess the damaged areas and assign non-governmental organizations to specific regions, in an effort to limit overlapping services, Huxman said.
According to the current projected paths, Huxman guesses Mennonite Disaster Service may get an invitation to dispatch its assessment team as early as next week.
As soon as the organization’s assessment teams are assigned an area, it hopes to have a group of volunteers ready to follow.
“That’s why we’re putting the request out now,” Huxman said.
Those who want to volunteer can sign up at mds.volunteermatrix.com/waitlist.
Huxman said volunteers will initially need to operate heavy machinery, have chainsaw skills and be able to handle lifting heavy furniture weighed down by water. People who have their own chainsaws are especially valuable, he said.
When it’s time to travel, volunteers will be responsible to figure out their own way to their assigned location, but the organization will arrange living accommodations and try to cover all food needs, Huxman said.
Mennonite Disaster Service is a binational organization that serves both the U.S. and Canada, so its response to Dorian will be limited to the East Coast.
Organizations such as the Salvation Army — which has branches in the Bahamas — will be responsible for the international response.
In addition to volunteers, Mennonite Disaster Service is looking for monetary donations.
“Cash is still the best (over clothing or other material) because you don’t have to transport it, warehouse it ... cash is the donation we’re set to handle,” Huxman said.
Donations can be made at mds.mennonite.net/donate/donate-form/ or by calling 1-800-241-8111. Checks can be mailed to MDS, 583 Airport Road, Lititz, PA 17543.
“At this point, we’re waiting to see where the damage, the flooding, is really going to be,” Huxman said.