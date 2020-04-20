While the debate on when to reopen Pennsylvania heats up, the coronavirus death toll continues to grow in Lancaster County and across the state.

Pennsylvania reported 368 new deaths in the past two days, and Lancaster County has reported 63 of its total 103 deaths in the past nine days. The county's previous 40 deaths occurred over 16 days.

Locally, a surge in deaths over the past week was fueled by a rising number of fatal cases in Lancaster Township. The small suburban community just outside Lancaster city now accounts for 50 of the county’s 103 coronavirus deaths, according to the county's coroner and data on the county's online coronavirus dashboard.

Dr. Stephen Diamantoni, the county’s coroner, said late Friday that there had been about 16 deaths at Conestoga View Nursing and Rehabilitation, at 900 E. King St., which is one of several senior facilities in Lancaster Township. He did not immediately have updated data on Conestoga View or other specific senior facilities on Monday.

Fifty deaths in Lancaster Township, population 17,373, gives it a per capita rate of 288 deaths per 100,000 residents. That compares with a rate of 19 deaths per 100,000 for Lancaster County as a whole, and 9 per 100,000 for Pennsylvania.

After Lancaster Township, the largest number of local deaths has been in Manheim Township, the county's most populous suburb, where 21 people have died. At least 14 of them were residents of nursing homes or retirement facilities that publicly disclosed the deaths.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Statewide, the largest single-day number of deaths reported before Sunday had been the 80 reported the day before. On Sunday, the state Department of Health reported 276 deaths, and on Monday it reported 92 more, for a three-day total of 448.

Sunday's unprecedented total was due to a reporting backlog caused by a delay in reconciling data, said Dr. Rachel Levine, the state’s health secretary. The state's death toll now stands at 1,112 since the first death was reported a month ago.

“We have been working to reconcile our data with information from several different sources, including our NEDSS (National Electronic Disease Surveillance System) reporting system and our county and municipal health departments,” Levine said Sunday.

“This is the cause of the increase in deaths we are reporting today. This work takes time and so the increase in deaths today reflects the culmination of that effort, which will continue moving forward. The majority of these deaths did not occur over night."

The state's death toll for Lancaster County has consistently lagged behind Diamantoni's county. As of Monday, the state was reporting 66 deaths in Lancaster County, or two-thirds of the 98 reported so far by the coroner.