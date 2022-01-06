With Christmas in the rearview mirror, Lancaster County’s top doctor expressed concerns about what lies ahead in the new year as COVID-19 cases climb and the omicron variant takes a foothold.

Nearly half of COVID-19 tests among symptomatic patients at Lancaster General Hospital are positive, said Dr. Michael Ripchinski, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health chief clinical officer and the face of the county’s response to the pandemic.

“It’s never been this high,” Ripchinski said of the positivity rate.

Previously, about a third of symptomatic patients were positive.

The omicron variant, identified in November in South Africa, is the most contagious yet, as it can evade immunity whether by infection or vaccination, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Early indicators suggest an omicron infection might be less severe than with previous variants.

But it’s a numbers game.

Because of the ease with which the omicron variant is transmitted, a larger infection pool of patients inevitably means more individuals will be hospitalized with severe cases. And this threatens to overwhelm the health care system.

This is what concerns Ripchinski most.

“It may be a milder disease, but because more people are infected it’s causing more hospitalizations, period,” Ripchinski said.

Last week, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the current surge may not peak until the end of the month.

Lancaster County has shattered the previous record for the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients, which hit 173 on Dec. 10, 2020. State data on Wednesday showed 193 COVID-19 patients in county hospitals.

With LGH seeing COVID-19 caseloads nearing 185, could it approach 200 or infected patients?

“It’s hard to say what the top is,” Ripchinski said. “I don’t believe we’re at the top yet.”

‘It’s not fair’

Jennifer Preston’s mother died in early December. Her aunt flew in from California to attend the funeral.

While in the county, Preston’s aunt was exposed to COVID-19 and can’t fly home until she tests negative. After not being able to find at-home tests at local pharmacies, her aunt scheduled an appointment to be tested through a pharmacy.

In the meantime, Preston, 41, contacted family from out of state to mail her an at-home test for her aunt. The test kits arrived Friday, and her aunt tested negative.

While Preston’s mother’s funeral was held Dec. 18, the burial, which was scheduled for Dec. 28, was postponed after she and her family were exposed to COVID-19.

“Now I have to bottle up all my emotions until April,” said Preston. Her mother’s birthday is in April.

Preston added, “It’s unfair.”

Preston and her family who were exposed to the virus all tested negative.

Testing is critical for determining whether an individual is infected, regardless of symptoms. Because of a national shortage, most health care providers require a known exposure or symptoms.

In the meantime, at-home test kits are flying off the shelves.

The CVS at 1278 Millersville Pike in Lancaster Township received roughly 1,400 COVID-19 test kits on Tuesday. A day later, the pharmacy chain only had 100 left, with a six per customer limit.

Hillcrest Pharmacy & Compounding at 3985 Columbia Ave. in Columbia received a large shipment of at-home tests Wednesday morning and is also offering curbside testing by appointment. The at-home tests cost $14.99 and are limited to 10 per customer. A recorded message at the pharmacy alerts callers of the availability of the test and how to schedule drive-by testing.

“We are well stocked, but I’m sure they will go fast as word gets out,” said owner and pharmacy manager Melissa Koehler.

Ganse Apothecary at 355 W. King St. in Lancaster city also has home test kits available for sale, but it does not offer on-site testing.

“We will continue to order to meet the demand, but we never know how frequent they will be available,” said pharmacy manager Dan Kohler.

He pointed to supply chain issues as a reason tests are difficult to keep in stock.

“It’s difficult for us to keep them in stock because sometimes the shipment is late or we get a different amount than what was ordered,” Kohler said. “We cannot predict how long our supply will last… but what we have is going fast.”

Like Hillcrest, there is a 10-tests per customer limit.

Staff reporter Enelly Bentancourt contributed to this article.