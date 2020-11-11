Elizabethtown Area School District’s high school and middle school students are shifting to online learning Thursday and Friday as a precaution after one student tested positive for COVID-19 and six others are presumptive cases.

Professional and instructional support staff will work remotely, the district said in a news release.

The district also cancelled all secondary-level extracurricular activities, including sporting events, activities and play practices through the weekend.

However, instruction will continue as normal at the district’s elementary schools.

The district said it did not make the decisions lightly.

“We worked with our health care experts and considered many factors, including the volume of contact tracing associated with the most recent cases, the total number of cases at the secondary level, and the spike in cases at the county level,” the news release said.

“Our highest priority is the safety of our students, staff and community members,” the release said. It urged students and staff to practice social distancing, wear masks in public and monitor their health.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

All students in grades 7 through 12 should log on to Schoology to access assignments. Students enrolled full-time at Lancaster County Career and Technology Center are to report to their campus as normal with buses operating on a regular schedule.

Morning and afternoon CTC students are to attend their high school class virtually, but not attend their CTC classes.

Besides the cases at the high school and middle school, the district also reported a presumptive COVID-19 case at Bear Creek School and one at East High Street School.

The total active case count in the district is 12.

The district said it will decide by 6 p.m. Sunday whether in-person learning will resume Monday. It asked families to have plans ready in case online learning must continue next week.