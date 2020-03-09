It started with face masks. Then hand sanitizers started flying off of store shelves.

Alicia Mumma watched as a man standing in the checkout line at Save Mart, Fruitville Pike, bought $200 worth of hand sanitizer last week.

As soon as that man left, the cashier got a phone call from a person asking if the store had any sanitizer left, Mumma said.

When LNP | LancasterOnline visited the Manheim Township store on Thursday, there were no hand sanitizer bottles left on the shelves, and none were left in stock, according to employees.

The store’s employees said it was the customer’s fear of the global coronavirus’ (COVID-19) outbreak that led to the location running out of face masks and hand sanitizers in recent weeks.

Pennsylvania had six presumed positive cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday evening, according to the state Department of Health. The cases had not yet been confirmed by the national Centers for Disease Control.

The CDC advises against wearing masks, saying shoppers should leave them for health professionals. The CDC encourages people to wash their hands with soap and water and -- if neither is available -- to use hand sanitizer.

But has that slowed down hand sanitizer sales? New York Times reported last week that stores were completely running out-of-stock and suppliers were having problems fulfilling orders.

LNP | LancasterOnline visited 40 stores in Lancaster County on Thursday.

Of the 40 stores, only four had any hand sanitizer left on shelves at that time.

Bath & Body Works in Park City, was the only store that was fully stocked with mini 1-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer. However, their website was sold out of the gels as of Thursday afternoon.

Two Five Below stores had a handful of large bottles of hand sanitizer and about two dozen 1 oz bottles each. The location on Lincoln Highway implemented a limit of five bottles of hand sanitizer per person last week, according to an employee.

The Weis location on Willow Street had 17 packages of 1-ounce Dora The Explorer two-pack hand sanitizers.

Bed Bath & Beyond had about two dozen small bottles of hand sanitizer, but none had the CDC recommended 60% alcohol; all were 0% alcohol per bottle.

By 9 a.m. on Thursday morning, Wegmans in Manheim Township had no hand sanitizer bottles in store.

"Availability of hand sanitizer is limited. We continue to receive shipments and are pushing products out to stores as soon as it arrives,” Deana Percassi, a Wegmans Food Market spokeswoman, said. “We are working closely with our suppliers to manage inventory, and are expanding our product assortment to increase the availability of hand sanitizer.”

Similarly to what Five Below implemented, Percassi said that Wegmans is limiting purchases to three bottles per customer.

Across the 40 stores, employees told stories of shipments arriving with only a handful of bottles of hand sanitizer, of customers buying out entire supplies, their struggle to keep shelves stocked and constantly getting the question, “Where can I find the hand sanitizer?”

Online, Amazon’s third-party sellers marked-up hand sanitizers as high as $150 for a two-pack throughout the week.

Senator Edward Markey, of Massachusetts, criticized the price gouging, writing a letter to Amazon that he said was prompted when he saw 24 2-ounce Purell hand sanitizer bottles that typically sell for $10 listed as $400.

Amazon released a statement Friday saying that the company is working with state attorneys general to identify and prosecute sellers who were taking advantage of customer’s fears over the spreading coronavirus and engaging in price gouging, according to Reuters.

At the Target on Fruitville Pike on Thursday, a customer suggested LNP | LancasterOnline visit the Walmart down the street, saying she found large pump bottles there on Wednesday.

The Walmart, which had already been visited, was out of stock.

“I’m glad I stocked up,” the customer said, as she rolled her cart away.

