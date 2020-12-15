Some Lancaster County businesses are continuing to operate in defiance of a partial shutdown order that Gov. Tom Wolf issued last week in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

And little seems to be happening in the way of enforcement.

Since the order went into effect Saturday, the local state police troop has not issued any warnings or citations regarding the governor’s COVID-19 mitigation order, and the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement for the Harrisburg region, which includes Lancaster, has issued only one warning and no notices of violation.

Information on any state Agriculture Department enforcement since Wolf’s new order was not available, but in the week prior to Wolf’s announcement the department had issued only one citation locally for pandemic-related restaurant violations.

“It’s not really something we’re worried about,” Kenny Grube, co-owner of Yogurtworks Café in Ephrata, said of the possibility of penalties for remaining open for indoor eating.

“You got to be able to pay your bills and that’s what it comes down to,” Grube said. “If you want to eat, you got to work.”

Similar sentiments were expressed by other Lancaster County restaurant owners, which the Lancaster Chamber described last week as “victims” of the lockdowns.

On Thursday, Wolf ordered restrictions that prohibit indoor dining at bars and restaurants for three weeks. Gyms, theaters and other facilities also have to close during that time, and indoor gatherings and events of more than 10 people are prohibited.

“A lot of it is it’s Christmas time, and in the restaurant industry a lot of my help, they live week to week,” said Alice Ulrich, owner of the Udder Choice, an Ephrata ice cream shop that has remained open for indoor eating.

“They can’t afford not to work. They have kids. They have bills to pay. To do this over Christmas when they live to week to week, it’s not fair.”

Ulrich noted the order came down without much notice, leaving restaurants sitting on thousands of dollars of perishable inventory.

“You gotta do what you gotta do,” she said.

‘Vast majority’ complying

Lyndsay Kensinger, Wolf’s press secretary, said “the vast majority of Pennsylvania businesses” are following the order.

She said a violation can put businesses at risk of losing a liquor license, fines or closures, depending on which state department handles the complaint.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board provided guidance to bars and restaurants and is notified of Pennsylvania State Police citations. Depending on the level of infraction, the PLCB could suspend a business’s liquor license, and further enforcement could put the bar or restaurant’s license at risk.

“It’s not the fault of restaurant and bar, or gym owners or their employees that COVID-19 spreads easily in these conditions — it’s the nature of the disease,” an emailed statement from Kensinger read in part.

“Since this summer, the governor has repeatedly called on Congress to pass the Restaurants Act and direct COVID relief funding to Pennsylvania’s restaurant and bar industry. ... It is important that everyone continues to support their local businesses with take-out food service and take-out alcohol sales, by purchasing gift cards, and by supporting curbside pickup. If gyms offer outdoor classes, those are permitted.”

District attorney’s position

As for local enforcement, Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams said she has advised local police chiefs that they should “obtain compliance through education, example, and warnings.”

The Department of Health has indicated it will follow a similar approach, Adams wrote in an email.

“If necessary, police response may involve referral to the appropriate state agency best equipped to address the complaint. Should circumstances rise to a level of a breach of the Pennsylvania Crimes Code, my office is always available to consult and advise appropriately.”

A statement on the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office website stating that the office would not be enforcing Governor Wolf’s mandates has been gaining attention on social media in recent days, although the post is originally from April and the sheriff’s office does not play a role in enforcement of orders regarding restaurants, gyms, or most other matters outside of the context of the judicial system.