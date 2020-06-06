Two organizations were present at a peaceful protest in Elizabethtown on Saturday. Members of the the organization said they were there to protest civilians, businesses and homes, and some of the members appeared to be armed.
Members of two groups — many of them armed — that profess to protect businesses and civilians stood watch during a Black Lives Matter protest in Elizabethtown on Saturday afternoon.
Members identified the groups as the Carlisle Light Infantry and Domestic Terrorism Response Organization. Several of them watched from a rooftop overlooking the town square.
Elizabethtown police Chief Edward Cunningham said his department was aware of the groups’ presence. “We’re obviously keeping an eye on them,” Cunningham said. “As long as they’re being peaceful and following the rules, they have as much of a right as everyone else.”
Alaak Deu, 21, right, asked Elizabethtown Detective Dustin Ryan, "Is being black a crime officer?" during a Black Lives Matter protest in Elizabethtown on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Det. Ryan responded, "Absolutely not," and the two embraced in a hug. Det. Ryan said that he volunteered to work on Saturday to be at the protest.
Alaak Deu, 21, right, asked Elizabethtown Detective Dustin Ryan, "Is being black a crime officer?" during a Black Lives Matter protest in Elizabethtown on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Det. Ryan responded, "Absolutely not," and the two embraced in a hug.
A man with the Carlisle Light Infintry smokes a cigarette while telling a LNP | LancasterOnline reporter about the history of the militia and why they were at the Black Lives Matter protest in Elizabethtown on Saturday, June 6, 2020.
Militia men stand on top of a roof at the corner of High and Market streets in Elizabethtown during a Black Lives Matter peaceful protest on Saturday, June 6, 2020. The men were with the Carlisle Light Infintry, a militia group from Carlisle.
A man holding up an American flag and wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat looks on as protesters knee in silence to remember George Floyd during a Black Lives Matter protest on Saturday in Elizabethtown, June 6, 2020.
Three other men who identified themselves as Carlisle Light Infantry members were parked in an alley near the protest site. Jay, who declined to give his last name, said the Domestic Terrorism Response Organization has 300 members in central Pennsylvania and is dedicated to protecting businesses, citizens and homes.
He said he was 30 years old and an Elizabethtown resident.