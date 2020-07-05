As America reassesses a painful past, a rousing anthem offers a way forward [reported essay]

A song widely beloved by African Americans opens with a call to all people.

“Lift ev’ry voice,” it says, “and sing.”

Sing loud, it implores, loud as the rolling sea.

Often referred to as the Black national anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing” is a century-old masterpiece that speaks to America today.

Written by Black brothers living under Jim Crow’s codified oppression, the song balances two truths: the aspirational “harmonies of Liberty” and the suffering that Black people endured as slaves and second-class citizens.

The song is blunt about the violence. It references the “chastening rod” and “blood of the slaughtered.”

But that reality didn’t cause brothers James and J. Rosamond Johnson to lose faith in “the rising sun of our new day.”

Our history is rooted in contradictions from its founding. Moving toward an honest reckoning with that past is where America unexpectedly finds itself this Fourth of July.

“Lift Every Voice” invites us to greater understanding.

“It’s a rich song that speaks to what we’re going through today, reminding us all, white and Black, what it is we are trying to overcome,” said Catherine Williams, an assistant professor of preaching and worship at Lancaster Theological Seminary.

Emotional reactions

Found in hymnals of many Christian denominations, “Lift Every Voice” melds evocative lyrics and surging music in a way that stirs emotions.

“I am often between tears and having my chest burst with pride,” the Rev. Gerald Simmons, a Black pastor in Lancaster, said.

Pride is also a reaction experienced by Amanda Kemp of Lancaster, a racial justice advocate and mentor for cross-cultural dialogue.

Kemp attended a Black-majority school in New York City where “Lift Every Voice” was sung at assemblies and graduations. Most students learned the first verse by heart, she said.

“It’s part of our dual heritage,” Kemp said. She recalled a 1986 conference led by Jesse Jackson and attended by thousands that opened with singing of “The Star Spangled Banner.” While not on the program, singing “Lift Every Voice” followed spontaneously.

Shifting perspectives

The first of the song’s three verses is a rallying call to all people who cherish freedom, Williams, of the seminary’s faculty, said.

But the second verse is a different story.

It points to the horror of slavery, “and that is where white voices may fall silent and listen to the pain in the Black voices,” Williams said. “That line about treading our path through the blood of the slaughtered, I always find it so moving I can barely sing it.”

The song shifts focus again in the final verse, becoming prayerlike, Williams said.

“It acknowledges that Black people could not have gone through slavery apart from a strong faith in a God who is on the side of the oppressed,” she said.

So how should white people approach this song? Kemp cautions against cultural appropriation.

“Recognize you are entering into an oppressed group’s cultural space,” she said.

A predominantly white congregation, she said, should understand how the song differs from others in their hymnal, purposefully consider the historical and cultural context and acknowledge white complicity in systems of oppression.

“I do want people to engage with the song,” Kemp said, “but I want them to engage it recognizing who they are in relationship to it.”

Full picture

The dramatic reform movement that arose from the police killing of George Floyd thrust much of American history into a new light.

Independence Day, for example, may remind us of our debt to the 18th-century disciples of the Enlightenment who dared to, as the song says, “Ring with the harmonies of Liberty,” and found a nation upon such concepts as inalienable rights and self-governance.

But a fuller accounting is true, too, that well over half of the Declaration’s 56 signers were an elite group of white oppressors whose prosperity, in many cases, came at the expense of the unfree, victims bought, worked and treated like animals.

“Most white people do not know the suffering of Blacks in detail,” the Rev. Simmons said. “Nobody depicts, even in history books, the rape of women, men made to have sex with their mothers, children snatched from their mother’s arms. The lynchings, decapitations, castrations and on and on are nowhere chronicled in a place the average white person will ever look.”

“It makes it hard when I’m confronted with the Fourth of July,” he said.

Lincoln at Gettysburg spoke of the unfinished work, indeed, of the great task, needed to achieve “a new birth of freedom.”

“Lift Every Voice and Sing” affirms the effort.

“Have not our weary feet come to the place for which our fathers sighed?” it asks. Yet out of “the dark past,” we emerge “full of the hope that the present has brought us.”

Some say “Lift Every Voice and Sing” should be America’s national anthem.

At the very least, it deserves to be known by all of us.

Lyrics to "Lift Ev'ry Voice and Sing"

Lift ev'ry voice and sing

'Til earth and heaven ring

Ring with the harmonies of Liberty

Let our rejoicing rise

High as the list'ning skies

Let it resound loud as the rolling sea

Sing a song full of the faith that the dark past has taught us

Sing a song full of the hope that the present has brought us

Facing the rising sun of our new day begun

Let us march on 'til victory is won