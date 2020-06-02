Lancaster County will officially come out of lockdown and move to the "yellow" phase of a partial reopening of its economy on Friday as Gov. Tom Wolf lifts his stay-at-home order on the state's final 10 counties.
As we start a new month, here are 10 numbers that illustrate some of the ways the coronavirus pandemic has impacted Lancaster County since March:
70 — Days of lockdown Lancaster County will have been under when it partially reopens Friday
3,161 — COVID-19 cases in Lancaster County since the first diagnosis on March 19
297 — Local deaths since first victim died here on March 26
91 — Percentage of local deaths that were residents of nursing or long-term-care facilities
24 — Number of local municipalities that have had at least one coronavirus death
54,000: Number of county residents who have sought unemployment benefits here since the pandemic hit (and some are still waiting to receive them)
$95 million — Federal coronavirus aid to Lancaster County to support health-care efforts, businesses and government operations
$50 million — Operating loss incurred by Lancaster General Hospital
44 — Number of COVID-19 patients at Lancaster General Hospital as of Monday
19,204 — Number county residents (3.5% of county’s population) who have been tested so far for COVID-19
