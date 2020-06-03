Lancaster County will officially come out of lockdown and move to the "yellow" phase of a partial reopening of its economy on Friday as Gov. Tom Wolf lifts his stay-at-home order on the state's final 10 counties.

As we cautiously resume more of life's normal activities, here are 10 key numbers that illustrate the health and economic toll the coronavirus pandemic has taken on the county since March:

70 — Days of lockdown Lancaster County will have been under when it partially reopens Friday

3,267 — COVID-19 cases in Lancaster County since the first diagnosis on March 19

299 — Local deaths since first victim died here on March 26

91 — Percentage of local deaths that were residents of nursing or long-term-care facilities

24 — Number of local municipalities that have had at least one coronavirus death

54,000: Number of county residents who have sought unemployment benefits here since the pandemic hit (and some are still waiting to receive them)

$95 million — Federal coronavirus aid to Lancaster County to support health-care efforts, businesses and government operations

$50 million — Operating loss incurred by Lancaster General Hospital

43 — Number of COVID-19 patients at Lancaster General Hospital as of Wednesday, June 3

19,204 — Number county residents (3.5% of county’s population) who have been tested so far for COVID-19

Sources: Pennsylvania Department of Health; Lancaster County Coroner's Office; LNP | LancasterOnline news articles