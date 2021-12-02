The artist who designed the menorah in downtown Lancaster city said he’s grateful the incident which led to it being damaged over the weekend wasn’t done out of hate.

“Accidents happen,” said Mark Lewin, 42. “I forgive the people who did it.”

The York city resident was traveling in Costa Rica when he learned Saturday morning that the menorah had been heavily damaged.

Though Lewin was relived Wednesday night that a city police investigation determined the damage was not done intentionally by vandals, as was initially suspected, “the fact of the matter is that it was damaged,” he said.

“We’ll mourn later for it, let’s just get (the repairs) done,” Lewin said his initial mindset was.

Plans for how to fix the menorah started before Lewin had even returned to the United States.

“On the plane ride back I got some initial images of that it looked like damaged and I started drawing up on napkins how I was going to change it, how I was going to make it better” he said.

Lewin quickly determined the menorah needed to be lifted off the ground.

Having just a few hours to repair the menorah when he arrived in Lancaster on Tuesday morning, Lewin took the piece back to his home and raised it onto a pedestal about a foot and a half higher than it initially was. He also made a last-minute decision to add two spotlights to better illuminate the piece at night.

Lewin described the incident as “a happy accident,” helping him rethink the structure of the menorah to make it sturdier.

“I think in a lot of ways it almost had to happen,” he said.

Police are still trying to identify the people who damaged the menorah. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact city police at 717-735-3301.

A Lancaster County District Attorney's office spokesperson did not return a request for clarification Wednesday as to whether the people who damaged the menorah will face charges.

Local blacksmith Nate Boring helped temporarily repair the menorah in time for the beginning of Hanukkah on Sunday night.

“I was so, so thankful for him,” Lewin said. “He was able to bring the menorah back to life to at least get the first night. That was huge.”

Boring’s timely repairs were “an amazing job,” Lewin added.

The two met for the first time at Wednesday night’s lighting ceremony.

“From the bottom of my heart I thanked him,” Lewin said. “We shared some of our interests. I hope that we can become fast friends.”

An airline pilot by trade, Lewin spends his free time creating art using reclaimed metal.

“I use a lot of old gears, a lot of chains,” he said. “There’s a lot of stuff that would normally wind up in a landfill that I can repurpose, whether it be for a classical piece or a modern piece.”

The 460-pound menorah sitting in Penn Square is Lewin’s latest creation, having taken about a month to build.

“On some days I worked eight to 10 hours to get it done,” he said.

Lewin’s art is often based around a unique theme, avoiding what he called “straight, plain designs.” For the Penn Square menorah, he based it on the shape of a rose bush, symbolizing the red rose of the City of Lancaster.

From that idea, Lewin began drawing up “napkin sketches” of what the menorah should look like, though he was still unsure how his design would balance structurally.

“It was actually part-science project, part-art project,” he said.

The Star of David sitting at the menorah’s base was made with repurposed steel. Other parts used for the piece were found in scrapyards.

Lewin estimated he spent about 40 to 50 hours working on the piece at his home before it was unveiled.

The Jewish Community Alliance of Lancaster and the Klehr Center for Jewish Life at Franklin & Marshall College provided about $1,600 to purchase the materials used for the project. Lewin, who is himself Jewish, did the work for free, saying he felt it was his “obligation to help the community,” he said.

“I just love creating so much and working with my hands,” Lewin added. “I didn’t really think twice about it. It was something that I really wanted to do.”

The Penn Square installation isn’t the first large menorah Lewin has built. The York city Jewish Community Center has another one of his pieces of roughly the same size on display, which was built two years ago to honor the 11 people who were killed in a shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018.

Lewin is already thinking of what kind of adjustments he’d like to make to the menorah in time for next year’s Hanukkah, perhaps making the piece taller or widening its base.

“It’s an evolving thing,” he said. “Just as religions change, maybe the menorah will as well.”

Lewin said he was grateful to the people of Lancaster and for the support he’s received since the menorah was unveiled.

“I’m so honored to be able to share my artwork with the citizens of the city,” he said.