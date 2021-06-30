The Barney Ewell Legacy Committee has crossed the finish line in their race to find an artist to create a sculpture of the legendary sprinter.

Chad Fisher of Fisher Sculpture LLC has been commissioned to create a sculpture of Henry Norwood “Barney” Ewell at the eponymous plaza located in the 100 block of Lancaster’s North Queen Street across from Binns Park.

Ewell won two silver medals and a gold medal at the 1948 Olympics and was once called the “world’s fastest human."

According to a 2020 Philadelphia Inquirer article, Fisher is based in Dillsburg, York County.

Fisher was unanimously selected by a four-person panel including Lancaster gallery owner Geraldine McCritty, art conservator John Krill, attorney and art collector Robert Pfannebecker, and artist and athlete Ceasar Westbrook.

The Ewell sculpture will join a star-studded lineup of other famous athletes Fisher has represented in bronze, including Charles Barkley, Walter Payton, Julius Erving, Bobby Jones, Wilt Chamberlain, Billy Cunningham, Moses Malone and Maurice Cheeks. According the Fisher Sculpture website, in 2019, the company poured their largest statue to date, a 12-foot bronze statue “George Halas” for Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill.

Jeremiah Miller, coordinator for the McCaskey Alumni Association and member of the legacy committee, said in a news release that the statue will be a realistic representation of Ewell striking a runner’s pose.

The statue is expected to be dedicated in 2022.

The statue will be fully funded by community members and local organizations, including Sam & Dena Lombardo, Kenneth & Susan Stoudt, the Steinman Foundation, Cargas Systems, the High Foundation, Benchmark Construction, Fulton Bank, and Arthur Morris, according to a press release from the Barney Ewell Legacy Committee.

The Legacy committee continues to invite community members to show their support for this project with a donation to the McCaskey Alumni Association, 445 N. Reservoir St. Lancaster, PA 17602 (Memo: The Barney Ewell Statue).

For more information about Ewell Plaza visit EwellPlaza.com.