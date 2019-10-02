The visiting artist who will be helping Lancaster city enhance its planned Water Street bicycle boulevard is giving a talk at the Ware Center this week.
Based in Spring Mills in rural Centre County, Stacy Levy creates art that blends sculpture, architecture, engineering and the environment.
"My projects are designed to allow a site within the built environment to tell its ecological story to the people that inhabit it," she writes in a statement on her website.
Her talk is at 7 p.m. Thursday. It is free and open to the public, but tickets are required. They are available online and through the Millersville University box office.
It will touch on her commission for Lancaster; specifically, "integrating art into sustainable rainwater management practices."
The planned Water Street project will incorporate rain gardens and other elements designed to reduce stormwater runoff — part of the city's efforts to reduce its environmental impact and comply with a federal consent decree.