Affordable housing is the focus of the “Home is Here” art exhibit and speaker series beginning Friday at The Ware Center in downtown Lancaster.

The art exhibit features eight local artists tasked with creating pieces that address the struggle many city residents experience in their search for affordable housing.

Speakers including Lancaster City Council President Ismail Smith-Wade El and Spanish American Civic Association CEO Carlos Graupera will discuss the state of affordable housing in Lancaster city and what’s next in efforts to address the issue.

“Affordable housing for homeownership is the most critical aspect of this issue. Rental affordable housing units do not resolve much of the need,” Graupera said. “Affordable housing units for homeownership is essential to balance the gentrification that Lancaster is experiencing.”

The art exhibit will be set up in The Ware Center’s lobby at 42 N. Prince St. from Friday through July 30. The building will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. The artwork will be visible from the sidewalk and will be lit up until midnight each night.

“Our hope is that the art show will encourage a dialogue among Lancastrians about the housing crisis the city is experiencing,” Madeleine Murphy, curator of the Lancaster Hub of Global Shapers, said.

The Global Shapers Community is a network of young people driving dialogue, action and change across the world, according to its website. Its membership includes more than 10,000 people that are part of nearly 450 hubs in 149 countries.

The group’s Lancaster Hub organized the art exhibit and speaker series to engage and educate the community about Lancaster’s affordable housing crisis and the many ways art can support equitable affordable housing and community development initiatives.

“As an artist, a Latina, and Lancaster city resident, I have witnessed the ways the sense of home I grew up with have changed in light of rising rent and housing costs, taxes, and rapid gentrification,” said Salina Almanzar, one of the artists who will have artwork displayed in the exhibit.

For more information, go to homeisherelancaster.com.