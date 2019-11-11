Dozens of local residents came out Saturday morning to learn about the public art proposed for the Christian Street Garage in Ewell Plaza, a few days before it faces a crucial City Council vote.
Council is set to decide Tuesday whether the design can move forward. The city's Historical Commission has recommended against it.
Council's meeting begins at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at City Hall.
At Saturday's forum, held at the Pennsylvania College of Art & Design, city public art manager Jo Davis presented an overview of the initiative, followed by a brief Q&A.
The process has been under way for some time. A search committee settled on Miami-based R&R Studios, which developed a proposal approved by the city's Public Art Advisory Board.
As she has previously, Davis emphasized that R&R's rendering of the garage facade depicts a preliminary concept and that local artists and residents would have plenty of input into the final version.
She said the debate over the design is healthy: "Art is not meant to appeal to everybody and it should not be expected to. ... It gives us pathways for conversations."
R&R's concept calls for incorporating colorful vertical aluminum tubing and large text. The garage's stair tower would be yellow glass. R&R proposes using stucco or a "stucco-like" material as well.
The city has said there will be no further vote if R&R's concept is approved, in order to give the artists creative freedom.
Critics of that approach say it cedes far too much control and would set a dangerous precedent.
Attendees on Saturday said they appreciated the information provided and the art board's transparency in holding the meeting.
Reaction to the artwork itself remains divided. PCAD assistant professor Aaron Thompson called it a great starting point and said he's excited to see how it develops. His colleague, Justin Phillips, called R&R "pretty impressive."
Conversely, Jerry Greiner, a longtime advertising and design studio owner, termed it "horrendous" and advocated starting over without R&R.
He scoffed at the notion the city should trust the public art process and cede control over the final design: "No one at no place on earth does that."
The city has paid R&R $15,000 so far — $5,000 in city funds, the remainder from a private donation. The Lancaster Parking Authority will contract with R&R if the art moves forward. The facade's cost is estimated at $600,000 whether or not R&R's art is part of it.