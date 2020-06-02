Local and federal authorities are investigating after a military vehicle caught fire early Tuesday at an Army National Guard readiness center in Mount Joy Township — a fire they believe was intentionally set.

That’s according to Lt. Col. Keith Hickox, who said a military truck parked at the Elizabethtown Readiness Center on North Market Street was set ablaze.

“We do believe it was intentional,” he said.

Hickox would not say whether investigators believe the suspected arson is linked to ongoing protests against law enforcement after the recent police killing of George Floyd, a black man, in Minneapolis.

No one was injured in the Mount Joy Township fire, Hickox said.

Northwest Regional police, who cover Mount Joy Township, said they were called to the site about 5:50 a.m. for a "property damage" investigation.

Northwest Regional officers are investigating the incident alongside state police and agents at the FBI and U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Investigations are ongoing, Hickox said.

“No other information will be available until those investigations are complete,” he said.

Anyone with information about the fire has been asked to call 1-888-ATF-TIPS or 1-888-FBI-TIPS.