Police have charged two people with the paintball shooting spree that happened in Lancaster city over the weekend.

A 17-year-old and a 20-year-old were arrested. Roman Warren, 20, of Lancaster, was the driver of the vehicle during the two-day spree, while the 17-year-old shot people with paintballs, police said. Two other women were also in the vehicle at the time, an 18-year-old and a 21-year-old.

Police say they stopped a silver Jeep Cherokee in the 700 block of Almanac Avenue around 10 on Sunday night and spotted two paintball guns and paintballs in the vehicle.

While at the traffic stop, a man walked up and told the officers he was shot on the head and shoulders earlier, and that the shots were fired by someone in the Jeep.

Warren was wanted on a warrant for an Aug. 2 burglary and taken to Lancaster County Prison on $500,000 bail.

The 17-year-old, whose name hasn’t been released, was charged with felony counts of aggravated assault and criminal conspiracy, along with misdemeanor charges for conspiracy and simple assault, according to Lancaster city police.

Between 7:55 p.m. on Aug. 17 and 9:37 p.m. on Aug. 18, police said that nine people and one house was shot by paintballs.

On Aug. 17, a 19-year-old was shot by multiple paintballs, one of which hit his eye, police said. He was taken to the hospital and had to have surgery due to the injuries, according to police.

Police say they are still investigating, and say additional charges could be filed and charges could change if more people were shot and when a total of damages is complete.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Adam Dommel, at 717-735-3361, or email dommela@lancasterpolice.com.

Timeline of the spree, according to police:

August 17:

7:55 p.m.: A 35-year-old man was shot by paintballs on his left arm in the first block of South Ann Street.

8:27: A 64-year-old woman and a 30-year-old woman were shot multiple times by paintballs in the 600 block of East Marion Street.

8:30: A male was shot multiple times by paintballs near the intersection of St. Joseph and Laurel streets.

8:34: A 19-year-old man was shot multiple times by paintballs, one hitting his eye, while walking in the first block of Church Street. He was transported to the hospital and had to undergo surgery.

9:04: A 53-year-old man was shot multiple times in the first block of South Marshall Street.

August 18:

11 a.m.: A 19-year-old was shot in the arm by multiple paintballs in the 600 block of Almanac Avenue.

9:22 p.m.: A house in the 1000 block of South Duke Street was shot multiple times.

9:35: A 39-year-old man and a 47-year-old man were shot in the 400 block of New Holland Avenue.

