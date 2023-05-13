A Georgia man was arrested Friday in Lancaster County in connection with the November death of his wife in Georgia, several news outlets reported.

Nicholas James Kassotis, 40, of Savannah, was charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, tampering with evidence, and removal of body parts from the scene of death or dismemberment, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

According to a story on ABC27’s website, Georgia officials said Mindi Mebane Kassotis’ body was found on Dec. 2, 2022, on a hunting club that has covered areas in both Liberty and Mcintosh counties in Georgia. Officials were originally unable to identify her remains and estimated she was killed around Nov. 27.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and FBI used advanced testing during the investigation, using DNA swabs from Mindi Kassotis’ family after her body was discovered in December. They identified Mindi Kassotis’ remains on Thursday.

Nicholas Kassotis is being held in Lancaster County Prison awaiting extradition to Georgia.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Office in Statesboro at 912-871-1121 or the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office at 912-876-4555. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 800-597-TIPS (8477).