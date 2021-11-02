An active duty Army solider has been extradited to Lancaster County after being arrested for soliciting a child for sex, according to Northwest Regional police.

Ian Christopher Jones, 20, of Manheim, was charged with solicitation of statutory sexual assault, sexual abuse of children, criminal use of a communication facility, corruption of minors and solicitation of indecent assault.

Jones communicated through social media with a 13-year-old girl from Mount Joy Township in July, police said in a news release. Jones, who was aware of the child’s age, asked the child for “sexually related video and physical contact.”

Jones, who was stationed at an Army base in Fort Polk, Louisiana, was arrested and extradited to Pennsylvania with help from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division. He arrived in Pennsylvania on Oct. 27.

Attempts to reach Jones’ attorney, Douglas Cody, were not immediately successful.

Jones was confined to Lancaster County Prison on Thursday after he was unable to post a $100,000 bail, court records show. He will face a preliminary hearing before Judge Randall Miller on Nov. 18.

Detective Chuck Tobias, who investigated the allegations, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.