Leaders from Lancaster-based Armstrong World Industries pitched to investors a promising future for its company in the next few years, predicting it will double its annual sales by 2026 and increase its revenues by 12% to 15% in the same time frame.

In an in-person and virtual presentation that lasted most of Thursday morning, dubbed AWI Investor Day, Armstrong executives said the company has a plan in place to capitalize on incoming government-funded infrastructure projects and a growing focus from builders to use more health-conscious materials and designs.

“We've taken a strong position and made it even stronger, and our ability to compete in the market is even stronger than it was several years ago,” said Vic Grizzle, AWI’s president and CEO, at the Thursday presentation.

Executives also said its purchase of eight companies and investments in new technologies over recent years is beginning to show accelerated growth.

AWI ended last year with a stock-market value of $5.5 billion, and annual sales of $1.1 billion, a 6% increase over the previous year.

On Thursday, AWI executives predicted the company will see about $2 billion in sales by 2026.

The Lancaster-based company, which traces its history back to Armstrong Cork Company in 1860, now focuses mainly on ceilings for large buildings such as schools, libraries and offices.

AWI has 2,800 employees and 15 plants in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to AWI’s Lancaster headquarters at 2500 Columbia Ave., AWI’s East Donegal Township plant at 1507 River Road employed 370 people in 2017, when the company made $50 million in upgrades there.

At Thursday’s presentation to investors, executives did not say whether their plans will lead to any near-term increase in hiring or investments in Lancaster County.

“We hired about 130 salaried people in 2021, some in other locations, some here,” said Jennifer Johnson, an AWI spokesperson, in an email. “We’ve continued to build on our investments in innovation, in particular healthy and sustainable spaces innovation, including creating our Living Lab here on our Columbia Avenue campus in Lancaster.”

The Living Lab is for AWI employees to explore and see examples of AWI ceiling and wall products, Johnson said.

The rosy outlook comes after AWI went through a year of recovery 2021, seeing sales rebound to pre-pandemic levels after sustaining losses in 2020.

Executives highlighted $190 billion in federal stimulus money devoted to renovating and retrofitting schools for mitigating the spread of COVID-19 and increased attention to indoor air quality in offices and other buildings as reasons they expect to see major growth in in the next four years.