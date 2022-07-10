Armstrong Flooring Inc. announced late Sunday afternoon that it has entered in to an agreement with a consortium of buyers consisting of AHF LLC and Gordon Brothers, in which the buyers will acquire substantially all Armstrong Flooring’s North American assets for $107 million in cash and assume specified assumed liabilities.

The deal must be approved by a Delaware bankruptcy court judge before it's final. A hearing on the sale is set for Tuesday.

Armstrong Flooring said the deal will keep its Lancaster; Beech Creek Township, Pennsylvania; and Kankakee, Illinois, plants operating. It's not clear how the sale will impact employees, some of whom are members of the United Steelworkers union and International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers.

Armstrong Flooring said the binding asset purchase agreement was the culmination of the company’s Chapter 11 auction process for its North American assets. The company said when it filed for bankruptcy in May that it owes an estimated $318 million, including $160 million in long-term debt. It previously received court approval to sell off its assets it values at $517 million.

“We have been working hard to execute an efficient and value-maximizing sale of the business while keeping the best interests of our valued stakeholders at the forefront of all that we do. In light of the agreement we have reached with AHF and Gordon Brothers, and the agreements we are close to signing with the buyers of the buyers of the Chinese and Australian businesses following consummation following consummation of the auction, Armstrong Flooring is now one step closer to achieving that goal,” said Michel Vermette, Armstrong Flooring president and CEO, in a news release.

“We had hoped to identify a buyer for the entire business and avoid any closures of our facilities; however, based on the options available to us, we believe this is the best possible path forward for our business. This reflects the support of our ABL lenders, creditors and other key stakeholders, and has been approved by our Board of Directors. While we cannot speak on behalf of the proposed buyers, we are encouraged that they see the potential of the Company in the markets we serve and understand the role our people play in driving the business forward.”

Armstrong Flooring said in a news release Sunday that the auctions for the sale of the company's Chinese and Australian businesses have not yet formally concluded, but were expected to conclude "in the near term." Armstrong Flooring has received binding bids to acquire each of the Chinese and Australian businesses and will sign the definitive purchase agreements for these transactions as soon as the auctions close. The Chinese and Australian businesses will continue to operate as usual and remain unaffected by the Chapter 11 cases.

The AHF and Gordon Brothers consortium would acquire substantially all of the assets of North America. West Hempfield Township-based AHF plans to continue operating the Lancaster, Kankakee and Beech Creek locations. The consortium would pursue an orderly wind-down of its Jackson, Mississippi, and Stillwater, Oklahoma, locations on July 15.

Pending the sale's closure, which is scheduled for July 22, Armstrong Flooring will continue to operate as usual in all North American locations and remains committed to its customers and other stakeholders, the company said in its news release.

“We believe this transaction represents tremendous opportunity for both AHF Products and our channel partners and continues our growth as a leader in the flooring industry,” said Brian Carson, president and CEO of AHF Products, in an email statement to LNP | LancasterOnline.

AHF Products noted that since its inception in 2018, it has grown rapidly in both the residential and commercial flooring segments. The company said its strategic acquisitions have been a key driver in expanding its reach and product offering to provide commercial and residential products, including hardwood, resilient and laminate.

AHF grew from Armstrong Flooring's wood flooring business. In 2018, Armstrong Flooring sold AHF to private equity firm American Industrial Partners for $100 million. Since then, AHF has grown to include vinyl, plank, laminate and commercial products. Dallas-based Paceline, another private equity firm, purchased AHF in February for an undisclosed price.

In January 2021, AHF purchased Parterre Flooring Systems for an undisclosed price. The move put AHF squarely in competition with its former owner, Armstrong Flooring. The acquisition was AHF’s third after it agreed to purchase a hardwood flooring plant from Tennessee-based American OEM in August 2021, and its purchase of Texas-based LM Flooring in 2019.

Gordon Brothers has 30 offices across five continents and says it conducts more than $70 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually. The 119-year-old Gordon Brothers has built that international business by helping distressed businesses manage a variety of strategic or financial difficulties.

Locally, Gordon Brothers helped Ephrata Borough-based Doneckers liquidate assets in 2008 when it closed the restaurant, guest rooms, and home décor and furniture stores that had been an institution since the 1960s.