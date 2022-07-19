Armstrong Flooring Inc. said in Delaware bankruptcy court Monday that it had settled objections from nonunion retirees regarding benefits, a move that allowed a judge to give final approval to financing that will keep the company going until July 22 when its $190 million sale is expected to close.

The deal includes the $107 million sale of its North American assets, including its Lancaster County plant, to AHF Products and Gordon Brothers Commercial & Industrial of Boston.

Armstrong Flooring has sought approval for a $24 million loan from its pre-bankruptcy lenders, which put them at the head of the line for reimbursement. The objections to the agreement were limited to making sure certain companies maintained their position in line for payment.

For the retirees, Armstrong Flooring agreed to allocate $350,000 to be divided on a proportional basis among about 596 nonunion retirees over the age of 65 for health insurance. Three nonunion retirees who are under 65 will have claims paid until July 31, and then may be eligible to pay for continued benefits if employees end up receiving them. Prior to the bankruptcy, most nonunion retirees received a payment of up to $1,400 to buy Medicare Advantage plans, a Medicare Part D plan or Medicare supplement plan on an Affordable Care Act health care exchange.

The company also said it would pay life insurance for retirees through July 31 and facilitate a process by which some, depending on when they retired, may be able to convert their Armstrong Flooring employee policy into a personal term life policy.

High Properties to get rent

Armstrong Flooring also settled an objection from High Properties Inc., which holds two leases for Armstrong’s design center and headquarters and its research and development pilot center in East Lampeter Township.

High Properties’ attorney said in court the issue was resolved in principle and acknowledged the companies are working on language to reflect the agreement.

High Properties indicated Armstrong Flooring will remain in the headquarters after closing and High expects to receive an August $170,000 rent check or keep the company’s security deposit of more than $100,000.

Gordon Brothers Commercial & Industrial was expected to take over the research and development center. High is still working on that contract, an attorney said in court. Gordon Brothers is acquiring certain Armstrong Flooring’s assets for liquidation, including a plant in Mississippi and one in Oklahoma, which closed July 15.

The leases for all three High locations were originally $21 million between June 2021 and June 2031, according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

In 2020, Armstrong Flooring and High announced an investment of a combined $30 million in the conversion and rental of two underused buildings at 1740 and 1760 Hempstead Road, totaling 58,000 square feet, into Armstrong’s headquarters and a 33,000-square-foot portion of 1827 Freedom Road into its research and development center.

Other objections settled

Emerald Kalama, a chemical supplier from Wisconsin, and Givens Inc., a warehouse provider based in Virginia, were the last of a half dozen or so companies objecting to the financing.

Important Armstrong Flooring dates coming up July 22: Closing of the sale. August 4: Hearing for all unresolved objections to proposed payments on contracts that will either end or be assumed by AHF. August 5: Last day to submit nongovernmental claims.

Emerald Kalama withdrew its objection before the hearing Monday. Armstrong Flooring said it would escrow $200,000 for the company.

The company had said it was concerned about nearly $1 million owed, part of which it maintained should have a priority to be paid. It also said a contract that Armstrong Flooring said could be assumed by new owners was incorrect.

Armstrong Flooring said in court that about $500,000 for unpaid rent and handling charges was to be reserved for Givens, Inc., which was holding raw materials in a warehouse. The exact amount would be determined at closing.