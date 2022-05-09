Armstrong Flooring Inc. and its subsidiaries have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and will seek to sell the iconic flooring company through the bankruptcy process.

The company’s businesses in China and Australia are not included in the 160-year-old company’s filing, but they are part of the sale process.

Armstrong reported debts of $100 million to $500 million.

The company faced a Sunday deadline imposed by lenders to enter into a definitive binding purchase agreement, merger agreement or other similar agreement. Its ability to continue depended on completing a sale or refinance no later than June 30, it had said previously.

The East Lampeter Township-headquartered company had been seeking a buyer since at least December. It told investors last week that it was likely to file for bankruptcy after it failed to find a buyer.

Armstrong employs about 420 between plant and corporate offices in Lancaster County, down about 80 people since December 2020. It was not clear early Monday how the bankruptcy would affect workers.

In December 2021, Armstrong Flooring retained Houlihan Lokey Capital Inc. to assist with a process for the sale of the company along with the consideration of other strategic alternatives.

The sale process is continuing, and Armstrong Flooring hopes to consummate an orderly sale of the entire business or its core assets as soon as is practical, the company said in a news release.

“Our business and team members have been working diligently to strengthen our financial foundation in the face of several macroeconomic trends—including supply chain challenges, the current inflationary environment and continued headwinds from the COVID-19 pandemic,” president and CEO Michel Vermette said in the release. “With the support of our Board of Directors, we have determined that using the Chapter 11 process to effectuate a potential sale is the right next step for our Company."

"As we have said previously, we firmly believe in the value and potential of Armstrong Flooring — and we are confident that this definitive action puts us in the best possible position to preserve and maximize value for our stakeholders. In the meantime, we are open for business and remain firmly committed to our customers, vendors and employees as we navigate the path forward.”

To preserve its operations during the Chapter 11 process, the company entered into a credit agreement, subject to Bankruptcy Court approval, providing for $30 million of debtor-in-possession financing.

If it is approved by the Delaware bankruptcy court, the financing will provide Armstrong Flooring with the necessary liquidity to operate and cover administrative expenses as it pursues a value-maximizing sale.

The company said it would seek what was needed to “transition into Chapter 11 with as little disruption to its ordinary-course operations as possible, including support for payment of employee wages and certain benefit programs.”